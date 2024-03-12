Highlights Luke Littler's 2024 success has seen him pocket an extraordinary amount, with him earning £5,000 in prize money per day on average so far.

The young sensation pocketed £200,000 after being beaten by Luke Humphries in the World Championship final, while his recent win at the Belgian Open saw him take home £30,000.

The 17-year-old has also signed deals with boohooMAN and Target Darts, with his net worth rising to £600,000 according to reports.

Young darts sensation Luke Littler is having an incredible 2024, becoming one of the sport's most famous stars in a matter of months. And the 17-year-old's success means that he is pocketing roughly £5,000 a day in prize money on average in 2024, according to The Sun.

'The Nuke' burst onto the scene at the World Championship, making it all the way to the final where he was narrowly beaten by Luke Humphries 7-4 in January. Since then, Littler has gone on to play in several other tournaments, reaching the quarter-finals of the UK Open and beating Michael van Gerwen in the Bahrain Masters.

His most recent achievement came on Sunday night when he managed to beat Rob Cross to win the Belgian Darts Open. The prodigy pocketed £30,000 for doing so, adding to his impressive winnings haul already this year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Littler averaged 103.76 in the final of the Belgian Open, making 30 maximum 180s.

The Amount Littler Has Earned in Prize Money This Year

'The Nuke' Took Home £200,000 for World Championship Loss

Littler's most recent payday pales in comparison to the amount he took home after being beaten by Humphries in the World Championship final, which was a total of £200,000. However, those totals, along with £20,000 earned at the Bahrain Masters, £10,000 pocketed at the Dutch Masters, and other prize money pots, means that he has now earned £357,000 in 2024 alone.

That total means that he is averaging £5,028 in earnings every day this year, or roughly £35,200 a week, which are astonishing numbers for a 17-year-old to be earning. And his career winnings look certain to rise even further as the year goes on.

Littler has been competing in the Darts Premier League since the competition got underway in January, but he is yet to take home the £10,000 weekly winners' bonus during the tournament. However, he is set to earn a minimum of £60,000 simply for being involved.

Should he win the play-offs on May 23, then he will also take home £275,000 in prize money. And if he qualifies for the World Matchplay finals in July, he will have a shot at earning the £200,000 winners prize.

2:28 Related How much money Luke Littler could win from 2024 Premier League Darts Littler has put darts well and truly back on the map, and the money he could earn from the 2024 Premier League darts is staggering.

Littler on His Incredible Rise

Young Talent Says Every Player Wants to Beat Him

Littler's sensational earnings have also seen his net worth soar to an estimated £600,000, per The Sun. 'The Nuke' has struck a brand deal with boohooMAN, while he also signed a contract with Target Darts which was labelled 'the biggest deal in darts'.

He has become one of the most popular faces in the sport, and speaking after his victory at the Belgian Open, Littler said that he was concentrating on continuing to perform at the highest level.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: "It has all come quicker than I even imagined for myself and my family but I just have to thank myself for how well I played at the World Championships and then keeping this good form up."

"I think, ever since I have burst onto the scene, I know every player wants to beat me," he went on to add. "Even my family and my manager have said you have always got to be on your A game because anyone who plays me now, it is a cup final to them."

Littler is back in action on Thursday 14th March on Night Seven of the 2024 Darts Premier League. He is currently third in the table, trailing league leader Michael van Gerwen by five points.