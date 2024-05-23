Highlights Luke Littler won an impressive sum after winning the 2024 Premier League Darts title.

'The Nuke' even hit a nine-darter in the final as he thrilled the crowd at the 02 Arena.

The 17-year-old continued his incredible season, winning more than £300,000 over the course of the tournament.

Luke Littler enjoyed a fairytale end to his debut Premier League Darts season as he took home the trophy at London's 02 Arena. The 17-year-old has been a walking highlight reel ever since he burst on to the scene during the 2024 World Championships - and Thursday's Premier League final proved no exception as he took home more than a quarter of a million pounds in prize money.

'The Nuke' made light work of his semi-final opponent Michael Smith, breezing past 'Bully Boy' 10-5 in the night's opening contest. Littler even had the opportunity to land a nine-darter during the night's opening contest, but narrowly missed out as he could find the remaining 87 he needed to put the fourth leg away after seven perfect darts.

If he was disappointed by failing to land that feat, though, he didn't have to wait long for another chance. True to form, when Littler was presented with another opening to land a nine-dart leg in the final against Luke Humphries, he made no mistake.

The Incredible Sum Luke Littler Earned After Winning the Premier League

Littler has cashed in big on his massive talent

Heading into the showpiece final in Greenwich, Littler was already guaranteed £40,000 by virtue of winning four nights during the league phase of the competition. To scoop truly huge money, though, the young superstar needed to get the better of Humphries in the final. 'Cool Hand Luke' had earlier booked his own place in the concluding match of the competition by defeating Michael van Gerwen by the same 10-5 scoreline that Littler had won by earlier.

Littler and Humphries couldn't be separated through the first 10 legs of the final as the score locked at 5-5, with each man picking up one break of throw apiece. As he has done so often over the past six months, though, the Warrington wonderkid found a way to best his opponent, breaking Humphries and taking a 7-5 lead.

Although the 29-year-old briefly threatened a comeback, Littler was in no mood to surrender his advantage and ultimately powered to an 11-7 victory, much to the delight of the crowd.

Luke Littler Banks £275,000 for Premier League Darts Triumph

While the competition itself had an overall prize pool of £1 million, £570,000 of it was up for grabs at the 02 Arena on finals night. Smith and Van Gerwen both took home £85,000 as losing semi-finalists, while Humphries had the consolation of a £125,000 runner-up prize.

The biggest payday of the night, though, belonged to Littler, who pocketed £275,000 after his win in the final. When added to the £40,000 he won in the earlier stages of the tournament, 'The Nuke' banked a grand total of £315,000 in prize money from the tournament. Not bad money at all for a teenager!