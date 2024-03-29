Highlights Luke Littler finally won himself a night in the Premier League in Belfast, beating Nathan Aspinall in the final.

Along the way, The Nuke had to beat Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen.

In the final, he had a wayward attempt at double top, sparking a hilarious reaction, and also a mesmerising 125 checkout.

Teenage sensation Luke Littler won his first Premier League Darts night on his ninth attempt during a perfect evening in Belfast on the 28th of March. The 17-year-old beat Nathan Aspinall 6-4 in the final to clinch the victory, and there were some thrilling moments along the way in an action-packed evening in Northern Ireland.

Luke Littler's Passage to Premier League Glory

He had to see off Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, and Nathan Aspinall

Littler's first opponent was the imperious Luke Humphries, who was aiming for a record-breaking fourth consecutive nightly win in the Premier League. Humphries, however, appears to have found his achilles heel, as he has now failed to beat Littler in all four attempts since the pair met in the World Championships final back in December. The fixture did not fail to disappoint as it came down to a final deciding leg, with Littler needing 68 to close out while Humphries required just 40. A triple 16 and a double 10 later and Littler found himself through to another semi-final.

'The Nuke' then faced Michael van Gerwen in the semi-final, who had beaten Michael Smith 6-4 in the quarters. Littler went on to dominate the Dutchman this time around, winning 6-3 and having a 40% checkout rate, as MVG simply could not keep up on this occasion. The pair are enjoying a competitive rivalry, as the record between them now stands at three wins each from their six meetings.

It was Littler's first final since week two in Berlin, where he lost 6-5 to Van Gerwen and missed a match dart. This time around, he faced Nathan Aspinall, who already had one nightly win in Exeter in week five. The thrilling encounter between the two fluctuated on several occasions. Aspinall raced into a 3-1 lead, breaking Littler's throw early on. The teenager, however, roared back into the match in style, winning four legs in a row, before sealing a 6-4 victory.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Luke Littler had an average of 99.44 in the final vs Nathan Aspinall.

After his victory, Littler revealed that he has been attempting to change his throw. He said to Sky Sports on the night: "As people may have seen, I've changed my throw, just to take that little bit of extra time and then release the next two. I've put more practice in, and it has paid off."

The victory means that Littler jumps up to second in the Premier League Darts table with seven nights left before the playoffs in May. Humphries continues to lead the way, with Aspinall and Van Gerwen making up the remaining play-off places.

Madness to Brilliance in the Final

Littler had a hilarious reaction to poor double 20 attempt

All while beating Aspinall in the final last night, Littler was still able to be the entertainer as he comically mocked himself for a wayward attempt at hitting double 20. The dart ended nearer to the top of the board than to its intended target. As the crowd sat stunned, Littler was not afraid to highlight his rare error by looking long into the distance for his lost dart.

Littler's insane 125 checkout

The teenager continued to amaze, however, with an incredible 125 checkout to break Aspinall's throw at a crucial moment in the final. With Aspinall throwing to take a 4-2 lead, Littler managed to pull off Bull, 25, Bull to close out the leg in stunning style. His close friend could only smile and admire as Littler turned the game on its head.

Luke Littler's Earnings From Winning Premier League Night

Each week in the Darts Premier League, there is a weekly winner bonus of £10,000 up for grabs, meaning that Littler has gone and added another useful sum to his ever-growing purse. The overall winner, decided in the play-offs in May at the O2 Arena in London, will take home a huge £275,000. If Littler plays like he did last night, he will be a huge favourite to be the recipient of that prize.

