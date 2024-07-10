Highlights Luke Littler took to Twitter last night after Spain's 2-1 victory over France at Euro 2024 to praise 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

The Nuke knows a thing or two about bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old, having done so at the end of 2023.

Yamal has been superb at this year's Euros in Germany, helping Spain reach the final.

Having made their way to the Euro 2024 final with a dazzling performance against a disjointed France side, Spain have proved to everyone that sometimes a team that is the sum of its parts is the hardest team to beat.

Having surprised many with their performances, it is the performances of individuals that have also had the masses in awe, with Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, and 16-year-old, Lamine Yamal, blowing expectations out of the water, with the latter having just received a shout-out from another former 16-year-old sensation.

Spain Impress at Euro 2024

They weren't expected to make the final

Having originally come into this tournament as the fifth-favourite to win on most betting sites, Luis de la Fuente's men have shocked everyone, and after what has been a dull decade of Spanish football, it appears they have found the perfect recipe for success.

Having won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship, Spain became an afterthought, with an aging squad and no one ready to fill in the shoes of the legends of yesteryear; it left them in limbo for a while. However, now with a mix of youth and experience, La Fuente has realised that for every Dani Carvajal, you need a Yamal, with this Spain's side balance paying dividends.

Lamine Yamal's Coming of Age

The 16-year-old has been sensational in Germany this summer

It is the name Lamine Yamal that has been spoken about the most this tournament, having been earmarked for a breakout summer. A player that has been in and around Barcelona's starting XI for the best part of a year, it's been hard to tell whether this new crop of La Masia talents are truly what they are made out to be, or if they are just stop gaps for Barca's financial struggles.

In the case of Yamal, and at the age of 16, he has already entered himself into conversations regarding if he is world-class or not, a conversation that speaks testament to the level of talent that football fans are witnessing. With his mix of trickery and elite decision-making, he can be the runner that a team needs, but he can also get the ball and curl it into the top corner from 30 yards, as proven against France, in a finish that made him the youngest scorer in European Championship history.

From one generational talent to another, and in what can only be described as the most random crossover of all time, Yamal has been shown some respect by someone who also used to be a 16-year-old sensation, darts player, Luke Littler.

Luke Littler Tweets About Lamine Yamal

Having burst onto the scene during 2023, Luke Littler became renowned for people asking whether or not you could believe he was 16 years old, the same question people are asking of Yamal.

Potentially a question aimed at Littler due to his older appearance and one aimed at Yamal due to the disbelief of talent at such an age, the darts player took to X to post a hilarious meme aimed at Yamal, in which the English-born dartsman appeared to be passing on the torch to a new generation of 16-year-old talent.

In a sporting crossover that no one saw coming before Euro 2024 started, Luke Littler will be hoping that this 16-year-old sensation has an off-day during the final, with the prospect of an England versus Spain final, only if the Three Lions can dispatch of the Netherlands, of course.