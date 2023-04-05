Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has shown a lot of consistency after a difficult spell under Jose Mourinho, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has endured some difficult times at United with some horrific injuries along the way.

Manchester United news - Luke Shaw

Shaw, who cost the Red Devils £27m after joining from Southampton, has been through some traumatic times as a United player.

The England international once explained how he almost lost his leg after suffering a double leg-break.

He said: "No one knows, but I nearly lost my leg. I was really close to actually losing my leg, and I never knew that until six months later when the doctor told me.”

Aside from the injury troubles, Shaw hasn't always been a guaranteed starter at United and it wasn't easy for him under former manager Mourinho.

The former Southampton defender publicly explained how he and the Portuguese manager didn't get along.

He said: "There is no hiding that we didn't get on, I think he was a brilliant manager but, you know, the past is the past. It is time to move on.

"I am trying to move on but, obviously, he can't. He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange. Even some of the lads have said 'what's his problem?' and 'why does he keep talking?' He just needs to move on."

What has Taylor said about Shaw?

Taylor has suggested that Shaw's career took a nosedive under Mourinho, but he's now back on track and is showing plenty of consistency.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The consistency has been really impressive. He had a real nosedive under Jose Mourinho, but now he's one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, so it makes perfect sense to extend his deal."

How has Shaw performed this season?

Shaw has started 22 Premier League games, providing two assists and scoring one goal, according to FBref.

The England defender has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.10, with 1.3 key passes, 1.8 tackles, and 1.8 clearances per game.

Shaw has been one of the best-performing left-backs in the whole of Europe and it's even more impressive considering the injuries he's suffered since moving to Old Trafford.

Not only for United, but Shaw has also become England's starting left-back and played a pivotal role at the World Cup in Qatar, starting five games throughout the tournament, keeping two clean sheets.