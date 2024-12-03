Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is injured and will not be part of Ruben Amorim's travelling squad for the Red Devils' all-important Premier League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday night, a club insider has exclusively reported.

The Libson-born boss is looking to extend his unbeaten run in charge of Manchester United with his toughest test yet: an away trip to the Emirates Stadium - one which will be a real test of character for the players he has inherited since being appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shaw is Manchester United's longest-serving player, having signed for the club in July 2014.

Hoping to build momentum on the back of their 4-0 win over a porous Everton on the weekend, the former Sporting CP boss will be looking to his go-to men, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Amad, to oversee a victory against Mikel Arteta's men.

One player he will not be able to rely on is Shaw, 29, who will be unavailable for selection given that reports have suggested that he is currently out of action with him nursing an unspecified injury. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user @AmorimBalll_, who also previously revealed team news early, proving that he has links within the club, wrote:

"EXCL: Luke Shaw is injured again & unfortunately not part of the travelling squad. Mazraoui is fine, he’s travelled."

This comes after Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News reported earlier today that, while Leny Yoro had made the trip down to the capital, there was 'no sign of Shaw' among those who had travelled down in anticipation of their encounter with the north Londoners.

The ex-Southampton prospect, who earns £150,000-per-week at Old Trafford, only returned to action for the club in Amorim's first game in charge, a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town, but is now set for another period on the sidelines, while talkSPORT have reported that he will be further assessed.

Related 21 Highest-Paid English Footballers in 2024 [Ranked] The highest-paid English footballers in the world have been listed, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

Since the current campaign got underway, the London-born Shaw - considered one of the best left-backs in the top flight - has played just 98 minutes of action after missing out on the back end of the 2023/24 campaign, but was deemed fit enough to play in England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain in the summer.