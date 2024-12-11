Summary Luke Shaw has lost 1,675 days to injury since 2012, with calf, shin, and heel issues causing 491 days off.

Luke Shaw has only made three appearances from the bench for Manchester United this season. Since joining the Red Devils in 2014, the English left-back has made 278 appearances, scoring four and registering 28 assists. He was named the club's Players' Player of the Year in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 seasons but has struggled to stay fit in recent times, especially at Euro 2024 where he made only one start in seven matches, which was in the final against Spain.

In 2015, the English left-back suffered a double leg break and has missed nearly five years due to injuries throughout his career. Here is a closer look at Shaw's injury absences since his first-team debut for Southampton in January 2012.

Shaw Injuries Explained

1,682 days lost to injury since 2012

Since making his first-team debut at Southampton in 2012, Shaw has lost 1,675 days to injury, a number that includes 75 separate periods on the sidelines. His longest period of absence was in September 2015, when he suffered a double fracture of his right leg during United's Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven.

According to Premier Injuries, Shaw has suffered nine different types of injuries during his career. This includes illness, which has seen him miss 126 days of action, including in March 2022 when he contracted COVID. The injuries which have caused the 29-year-old the most problems during his career are calf, shin and heel knocks, which have accounted for 491 days on the sidelines.

Injury Type Days Missed Calf/shin/heel 491 Thigh (hamstring/dead leg) 436 Foot/ankle 287 Other 285 Illness 126 Head 66 Groin/hip 65 Lower back 29 Knee 23 Statistics courtesy of BBC Sport - 11/12/24.

2024/25 Injuries

Since the start of last season, Shaw has only appeared in 14 of United's 53 Premier League matches. Since the start of the 2024/25 campaign, he has been ruled out with a calf injury. He has only made three substitute appearances this season, against Everton, Bodo/Glimt and Ipswich Town. He released a statement on his social media on Tuesday 3rd December revealing that he had suffered another setback, though. He said:

"Hi guys, it's hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forward, but unfortunately I've had a small setback. I've been through a lot and had a lot of ups and downs, but this has definitely been my toughest period. I'm absolutely devastated and it's extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time. "I understand there is gunna be people frustrated, angry, disappointed and I understand all that. There is no one feeling that more than me at this moment in time. "But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season. "Thank you to everyone for the support. It really doesn't go unnoticed and I really do appreciate it."

The latest injury is expected to keep Shaw out for a few weeks. In this time, Ruben Amorim's side face trips to the Etihad Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup quarter-final. Tyrell Malacia has also only just returned from injury after spending 17 months on the sidelines.

This has prompted the club to look at Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon ahead of the January transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano revealing on 11th December that the Red Devils are in "active talks" for the 17-year-old. Shaw's contract with United expires in June 2027 after signing a new four-year deal with the club in April 2023.

Information gathered from BBC Sport, Transfermarkt, Manchester United and Premier Injuries - Correct as of 11/12/24.