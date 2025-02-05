Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has reportedly suffered another injury setback and could be sidelined for four weeks, according to reliable insider UTD Menace.

Shaw has struggled with injury problems over the last few years now, but he was slowly starting to get introduced back into first-team training. The England international has barely been available for United this season, and he now looks set for another spell on the treatment table.

According to insider UTD Menace, Shaw has suffered another injury setback and could be out for four weeks, depending on treatment and rehab. It's a huge blow for United, but more importantly for Shaw, who is having no luck with staying fit at the moment.

UTD Menace is a reliable insider for United and previously reported the news that Lisandro Martinez would be out for two to three weeks earlier in the season. Thankfully for Ruben Amorim, Patrick Dorgu was brought to the club in the January transfer window, meaning the impact of Shaw's setback won't be felt as much as previously.

Shaw, who is earning around £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, has proven to be one of the best left-backs in world football when fit. The Red Devils haven't been able to count on him in recent years due to his fitness problems, which explains their insistence on buying a new left-back in the January transfer window.

The likes of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have been deployed as left wing-back in Amorim's system during his tenure, but Dorgu is now likely to take that spot after arriving last month.