Highlights Luke Shaw faces a setback in his injury recovery, and he will be ruled out for United's upcoming game against Arsenal.

Ten Hag has been forced to use Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot on the left-hand side due to Shaw's absence.

Shaw's setback is a major blow for United, but he aims to recover in time for the FA Cup final and Euros.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has spent a large portion of the season on the treatment table, and Erik ten Hag has now confirmed that he's suffered another setback.

With Shaw being unavailable over the last few months and Tyrell Malacia barely featuring for the Red Devils this campaign, ten Hag has been forced to utilise both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot on the left-hand side of defence.

It's been a problem position for United, but Shaw was seen back in training earlier this week. Ahead of their game against Arsenal at the weekend, ten Hag has confirmed that the England international has suffered another setback.

Shaw Suffers 'Setback' for Man Utd

He won't be available this weekend

Speaking on Friday afternoon, ten Hag has confirmed that Shaw is once again injured, but he hopes he will be bit enough to feature in the FA Cup final against Manchester City...

"Luke Shaw had a setback in his process as well but there is still a hope and he will fight to be available for the [FA Cup] final."

It's a major blow for United and in particular Shaw, especially with the Euros with England just around the corner. The talented left-back will be hoping he can prove his fitness to Gareth Southgate before he decides his squad for the tournament in the summer.

When fit, Shaw is undoubtedly one of United's key players and has been for many years now, but his fitness problems have been a recurring issue since his move from Southampton. The English left-back rarely goes a season without spending a large amount of time watching on from the stands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw has already missed 30 games through injury for Manchester United this season, while he also missed 39 games in their previous three campaigns.

Ten Hag Has Limited Options for Arsenal

Man Utd have a dilemma at left-back

In United's previous fixture, Wan-Bissaka and Dalot lined up as their two full-backs, with the former on the left-hand side of defence. The Red Devils duo didn't have the best of games, with United losing 4-0 away at Crystal Palace. With Shaw once again on the sidelines, it wouldn't be a surprise to see ten Hag named the same back four.

Despite question marks over team selection in recent weeks, it's been a difficult situation for the Dutch tactician. Casemiro was utilised in an unfamiliar centre-back role against the Eagles, with Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez all out injured.

