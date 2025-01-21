Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw once named a former teammate as the most underrated player he had ever seen in football. The injury-prone England international has been a regular presence, when fit, for club and country for the better part of a decade. While things have not always been smooth sailing - particularly at Old Trafford - he has still had the pleasure of playing alongside some of the biggest names in the sport.

Despite teaming with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his career, the 29-year-old revealed that there was one other undervalued star who stood out as someone who 'had everything' at his disposal. Shaw admitted that he himself didn't realise how good the player was until he got to line up alongside him.

Shaw Names Michael Carrick As Most Underrated Player

The defender has gone on record with the claim multiple times during his career

Speaking to the England Football Team's official website back in 2023, Shaw was asked to name his favourite ever Three Lions XI. In central midfield, he opted against choosing the likes of Steven Gerrard, instead selecting Michael Carrick, who Shaw stated was the most underrated player he had ever seen.

"He [Carrick] was probably the most underrated player I've ever seen in football. Until I joined Manchester United I didn't realise how good he was and how important he was for the team. He had everything you needed for a pivot. "He was always in the right positions and defended well, interceptions. All of that he was brilliant at. The best aspect of his game was the way he placed the ball. He made everything look so simple. He was unbelievable, he had everything."

This was not a new statement from the full-back though, as he had also shared similar sentiments on the Manchester United website back in 2020.

"I’ve got a little feeling that David Beckham is maybe a little bit underrated, but the one that stands out for me is Michael Carrick," the defender revealed when asked for his pick for United's most underrated player. "I think not just for United – he was massively underrated for England as well. When I first joined United, he was getting a bit older but he still had so much quality.

"I don’t think he got the recognition he deserved and when people do look back at important players for United, you look at all the trophies he won, and he was a key member of the team in that era."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carrick and Shaw played together 28 times, losing on only four occasions.

The current Middlesbrough manager was one of the most overlooked talents of his generation, and arguably of all time. Coming up through the ranks as part of England's golden generation, the midfielder was often overlooked in favour of the likes of Gerrard and Frank Lampard in the England setup, despite being pivotal for United's domestic and European success during that period.

This would ultimately lead Carrick to rule himself out of national team contention for a period of time, but he was able to finish with 34 caps to his name, featuring just once at a major tournament. He made up for this by collecting 18 pieces of silverware at club level, including five Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

