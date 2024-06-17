Highlights Luke Shaw has enjoyed a great career thus far, representing Manchester United, Southampton and England.

In that time frame, he's had the pleasure of playing with some of football's best-ever players.

Talking to OneFootball, the Englishman named the best XI of players he has played with, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Steven Gerrard.

Thanks to playing for Manchester United and England, left-back Luke Shaw has had the pleasure of playing with some of the Premier League’s best-ever players. A fresh-faced Shaw emerged from the ranks of Southampton and moved to Old Trafford with the world at his feet.

He’s since gone on to represent England on 31 occasions, scoring three goals, and playing for the Manchester-based outfit 275 times. If it wasn’t for his long streak of injuries, there is every chance that he could be regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world.

Being injury prone has become his Achilles heel, however, but that hasn’t prevented him from sharing the pitch - and the dressing room - with some top level footballers over the years. From David de Gea to none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, Shaw revealed who would be included in his best-ever teammates XI while talking to OneFootball - and you can check out his picks below.

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

Games with Shaw: 209

A man that Shaw lined up alongside on 209 different occasions across their respective stints at Old Trafford, David de Gea was his pick between the posts. Dependable for the best part of his spell in Greater Manchester, the Spaniard is doubtlessly one of the best glovesmen to grace the Premier League.

Still looking for a club post-Manchester United, De Gea was a monster in his pomp. Often keeping his side in games when they looked down and out, there were very few that could rival him in regard to his shot-stopping ability. He had his shaky moments, of course, but it’s not unfair to say that De Gea is a Premier League icon.

Right-Back - Kyle Walker

Games with Shaw: 16

Shaw put his Manchester United bias aside to pick speedster Kyle Walker, who plays for his club's local rivals. The Manchester City speedster, by virtue of his employers’ brutal nature, has become a serial winner, winning six top flight trophies - four of which have been picked up on the bounce.

Many fans ponder over who is the best Premier League right-back of all time between the man in question and Gary Neville and Walker definitely musters a compelling case. The former Tottenham Hotspur right-back, 34, may be entering the latter stages of his career but his pace, combined with his tactical nous, is why Pep Guardiola continues to pick him.

Centre-Back - John Stones

Games with Shaw: 25

From one compatriot to another, Shaw picked John Stones to be his first central defender. The Barnsley-born defender is as calm in possession as any other player in the England set-up and, at club level, has been used in the engine room thanks to his comfortability on the ball.

The pair have lined up alongside each other on 25 different occasions for the Three Lions - most notably in the Euro 2020 final when Shaw gave the nation a glimmer of hope early on. Having struck a formidable partnership at the back, Shaw and Stones will want to guide their nation to Euro 2024 glory this time around.

Centre-Back - Raphael Varane

Games with Shaw: 54

Shaw’s teammate until very recently, Raphael Varane’s stability at the back and box defending is matched by very few. The Frenchman enjoyed the most fruitful stint of his career at Real Madrid, winning four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles, though still helped the Red Devils to a two-trophy haul in the same number of seasons.

As one of the best Premier League players that are currently out of contract, what lies next in the 31-year-old’s career remains to be seen. The injury-struck nature of his spell at Manchester United prevented the Lille-born ace from becoming a club cult hero, though one thing you cannot dispute is his ability.

Left-Back - Luke Shaw

Club games: 350