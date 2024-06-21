Highlights Phil Foden is yet to make a big impact at the Euros in Germany so far.

England have been lopsided in attach during both games against Serbia and Denmark.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw seen as the solution but doubt remain after injury struggles.

In his first two games at Euro 2024, Phil Foden has yet to reach the heights he displayed in Manchester City's 2023-24 Premier League-winning season. England huffed and puffed past Serbia before labouring to a 1-1 draw against an adept Denmark with Foden struggling to make a big impact from the left in Gareth Southgate's starting line-up.

In the discourse surrounding whether he's more effective on the left or through the centre, a key name has emerged which could help ease Foden's burden. That man is Luke Shaw, as many believe that the left-back from the red half of Manchester might be the key to unlocking the creative midfielder's talents in Germany.

England's Struggles on the Left

Statistics suggest Three Lions are lopsided in attack

Despite the negatives surrounding the second match, England are unbeaten in Euro 2024 so far and have only conceded to Denmark - a team that won the competition back in 1992. However, the win and draw chalked up so far have been diminished slightly with a drop-off in intensity, and to some extent, chemistry and, unfortunately for the City star, Foden has bore the brunt of criticism.

Related England Fans Create New Phil Foden Song Ahead of Euro 2024 The chant is an earworm for England fans, likely to get chucked straight into people's summer playlists.

According to Sky Sports, 41 per cent of England's chance creation came from Bukayo Saka on the right in the final third. In comparison, only 27 per cent that came through the middle, with 32 per cent on Foden's left flank. With the Stockport native's penchant for driving inside, to a position he's excelled in centrally for Man City this term, it's telling that the right-footed Kieran Trippier at left-back can't offer capable stability. This is where Luke Shaw enters the fray.

Related Luke Shaw Names Greatest 11 of Current and Former Teammates The left-back's team is so impressive that Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane both miss out.

Shaw May be the Solution

But injury blights a potential England solution

Luke Shaw looks to be the key for England's struggles on the left. The scorer in the Euro 2020 final is a huge miss, and while Southgate hinted that the only natural left-back in the squad may not recover from his injury in time to feature in the group stage, his upcoming impact in the knockouts might be more than timely.

The left-footed Shaw seemingly enables anyone positioned in front of him to play with confidence. He offers defensive stability and also allows his left-winger to cut in and drive in centrally. This is something that Foden thrives upon, and even against Denmark, he still showed more impetus to get on the ball and cause problems for the opposition defence. Sky Sports' Nick Wright wrote:

"This was a much better performance from Phil Foden after a hard-working but largely fruitless showing against Serbia. It was telling, though, that his best work, including one dancing dribble through midfield and several efforts on goal, came from central positions. The 24-year-old had clearly been encouraged to drift infield but England's left-sided conundrum remains."

Foden can Perform With the Right Players Around Him

Key performances in Europe and at home show potential

The inclusion of Shaw in the current England equation draws parallels to previous critique of Foden's struggles. Ultimately, the gifted midfielder can play on the left, he just requires that added reinforcement, as well as the support to cut in or opt for overlapping runs. This cannot happen with a right-footed or out of place makeshift in the position.

The first example arrives with Manchester City's Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid in 2022. Playing in front of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Foden was able to cause Los Blancos trouble in the first game of a thrilling two-legged affair. While City lost 6-5 on aggregate, Foden was complimented by the Ukrainian at left-back and scored in the 4-3 victory at the Etihad before Madrid overturned the deficit with a 3-1 second leg win. A further testament to Zinchenko's effectiveness, was the fact he registered an assist in that game, for Bernardo Silva's goal with a raiding run forward. Already, that's a stark contrast to Trippier's involvement.

Phil Foden's 2023-24 Premier League Stats Appearances 35 Goals 19 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 Minutes 3.51 Touches in Attacking Penalty Box Per 90 Minutes 6.03 Non-Penalty Goals Per 90 Minutes 0.61

A final and more emphatic example arrives with Manchester City's 3-1 away victory against Brentford in the Premier League this season. In front of Josko Gvardiol, Foden notched a superb hat-trick from the left side, his third in the Premier League, to star in the West London victory. In that game, the mercurial Foden had 100 per cent shot accuracy (4/4), made 78 of his 82 passes (95 per cent) and had 98 touches of the ball as he stole the show with three adept finishes to add to his personal collection.

While the potential prospect of Anthony Gordon as a left-sided alternative may be an interesting addition to the equation, Southgate still has a big decision to make.

Stats courtesy of FBREF, correct as of 21.06.24