Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro have all returned to Manchester United training ahead of their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest next week, the club have announced.

The defensive trio have all been suffering with injuries this season, with England international Shaw making just three substitute appearances all season after calf and hamstring issues since battling back from injury to feature for his country during Euro 2024 last summer.

But after several months away he is now back on grass and in training, with Ruben Amorim potentially being able to consider him for selection for the next fixture next week.

Shaw One of Five to Return for Man Utd

Maguire and Yoro also back in training

Alongside Shaw, Amorim and Man Utd have also been able to welcome defensive pairing Maguire and Yoro to training after their own injury issues in recent months.

Maguire suffered a hamstring injury during the FA Cup final exit to Fulham earlier this month, and has missed the last four games as a result despite Amorim claiming the club were just being careful rather than the injury being serious.

Yoro on the other hand suffered a foot injury during the first-half of the 1-1 draw with Arsenal and hasn't played since, but both players are now training once more and could return against Nottingham Forest.

In a further boost, Amorim should be able to call upon senior goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton after both were missing for several months with injuries - leaving Andre Onana as the only first-team goalkeeper available for a long period.

These updates come as a big boost for Amorim, after young defender Ayden Heaven was pictured arriving at Carrington on Thursday morning with his foot in a protective boot despite claims that his ankle injury was not as bad as first feared.

Several of the club's first-team players didn't go on international duty meaning the manager has had more time to work with them, and it now seems that he could have a strong squad for the next game rather than relying on filling the bench with academy players.

