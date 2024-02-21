Highlights Manchester United's Luke Shaw has been ruled out for 12 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Shaw has been a key player for United in recent years but has missed significant time due to injuries this season.

The left-back's absence leaves a gap in the lineup that will be hard to fill.

Manchester United are set to be without Luke Shaw for quite some time as it has been revealed that the left-back will be out of action for the next 12 weeks. The 28-year-old was forced off at half-time during the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Luton Town last Sunday. So far this season, Shaw has missed a significant amount of time through injury and has been limited to just 12 league games so far.

He'll now be out of action for the next few months as The Athletic have revealed that the left-back picked up a hamstring injury against the Hatters. The Red Devils will now be without Shaw for the foreseeable future. It's unlikely he'll feature again this season.

The injury is a big blow to United, who have been turning things around under Erik ten Hag in the Premier League lately. He's been a pivotal figure at left-back for the club over the last few years, and it's hard to imagine who will fill his role.

Shaw was forced off during United's 2-1 win over Luton

He was subbed off at half-time for the second time this month

Heading into United's game against Luton, Shaw was an injury doubt after he'd been forced off at half-time against Aston Villa in the club's previous game. He managed to make it to the match at Kenilworth Road, though, and was once again in the starting lineup. Unfortunately, the decision to play proved to be a foolish one, and he only lasted the first 45 minutes again.

The hamstring injury proved significant, though. He'll now miss 12 weeks and the likelihood of him featuring again for the Red Devils is very slim. It's a sizeable blow for the team who have looked very impressive in recent weeks, and only time will tell whether it has a major impact on their fortunes on the pitch.

Shaw may now miss the Euros

His inactivity may force him out of Southgate's plans

Shaw's injury won't just impact United, though, as it may force him out of contention for the England team when the Three Lions take part in the Euros later this year. Missing the next three months, there's no guarantee that he'll be fit and ready to take part in the tournament, despite the fact that he should likely have recovered by then according to the current time frame.

The lack of time on the pitch may force Gareth Southgate to look elsewhere for his team selection when it comes time to put a squad together. Hopefully, that isn't the case, though, as Shaw has been vital to England in the past.