Luke Shaw was spotted training with Manchester United on Wednesday, providing a significant boost for Erik ten Hag, according to the United Stand.

The 29-year-old was spotted training individually this morning at Carrington ahead of United’s trip to face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on Thursday night in the Europa League.

Shaw has not played for United since February, having missed the latter part of the previous campaign due to a hamstring issue and then suffering a calf problem at the start of pre-season training.

Along with fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia, Shaw has been working to build up his fitness at Carrington in recent days and is expected to return later on in the season.