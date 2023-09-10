Highlights Leeds United missed out on signing defensive duo Luke Thomas and Charlie Taylor during the summer transfer window despite their aggressive approach.

Retaining key players like Wilfried Gnonto was a priority for Leeds, with the Italian forward attracting interest from Everton.

Leeds may consider signing a left-back in January to provide competition for Junior Firpo, their main option in that position.

Leeds United failed to sign defensive duo during the summer transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides the details for GIVEMESPORT.

Although Leeds missed out on some targets, they managed to keep hold of some of their key players.

After losing a vast number of players during the transfer window, Leeds' recruitment team had to work hard to ensure their squad had enough quality to compete at the top end of the Championship. The Yorkshire club lost Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Robin Koch, and Luis Sinisterra, just to name a few. In terms of incomings, Daniel Farke managed to convince the likes of Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Djed Spence, and Joe Rodon, among others, to sign on the dotted line at Elland Road.

Keeping Wilfried Gnonto at the club will have been a major priority for Leeds, with the Italian forward handing in a transfer request to try and force through a move to Everton, as per Sky Sports. The Toffees submitted four offers to try and sign the youngster, but failed to prise him away from the Championship side.

Due to the mass outgoings at Elland Road, Leeds boss Farke admitted it was a difficult transfer window with plenty of uncertainty...

"It's a hell of a task and I said that on my first day here. It's going to be a long, bumpy road but we need to strengthen the squad. Yes, we definitely need a few more additions if we want to be ambitious."

Although Leeds managed to get a fair few deals over the line, they missed out on targets with the window slamming shut last Friday. Journalist Jacobs has provided the details, with the Whites failing to secure the signatures of two defenders.

Leeds were quite aggressive in their approach - Ben Jacobs

With Farke having to utilise Sam Byram at left-back this season, who is traditionally a right-sided defender, an extra player in this position could have been useful. Byram has already spent time on the sideline due to injury, so it became a bit of a priority for Leeds in the summer transfer window.

Jacobs has suggested that Leeds tried to sign both Leicester City defender Luke Thomas and Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor, but failed to do so. The journalist admits that Leeds were aggressive with their approach as they knew signing a left-back was urgent. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Their two main options in the final days and weeks in the window were Luke Thomas at Leicester - multiple approaches were made but Leicester had no desire to loan to a Championship rival, so he ended up going to Sheffield United. And Charlie Taylor at Burnley could have returned to Leeds as well, but there was no appetite on the Burnley part either. So Leeds tried, they were quite aggressive in their approach, particularly for Thomas, because they knew the urgency. But, they just couldn't get that deal over the line."

Leeds' main option at left-back is Junior Firpo, who massively struggled during his time in the Premier League last season. As a result, it's no surprise that signing some competition in this position was considered a major priority in the final days of the transfer window. Firpo was once a Barcelona player and showed some impressive performances for the Catalan club, including keeping Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe quiet in a Champions League tie.

Will Leeds push to sign a left-back in January?

Considering they pushed so aggressively, as Jacobs suggested, in the summer window, it wouldn't be a shock if they tried once again in January. It's certainly up for debate whether Thomas and Taylor, who are worth a combined £13m, as per Transfermarkt, would even be upgrades on Byram and Firpo, but just having an additional, natural left-back in the squad could be beneficial to Farke.

League Career Stats Charlie Taylor Luke Thomas Junior Firpo Sam Byram Starts 304 47 83 174 Goals 3 1 8 10 Tackles Won (Per 90) 0.74 1.38 1.34 1.51 Interceptions (Per 90) 1.18 1.84 1.34 2.05 Pass Completion (%) 73 77.8 81.7 77 Stats according to FBref

The Yorkshire club will still have plenty of cash which could be spent on reinforcements in January, as they currently rank as the 18th richest club in Europe, as per Deloitte. Once relegated from the Premier League, clubs do have to be careful how they spend their money, but if Leeds want to guarantee bouncing back at the first time of asking, the owners might need to dip into their pockets.

