Highlights Luol Deng, a former NBA player, is funding South Sudan's Olympic basketball team single-handedly.

Led by Carlik Jones, the team nearly beat Team USA, putting them on the world stage.

South Sudan won its first Olympic game thanks to Deng's support and development of the team.

Luol Deng played for five teams during an NBA career that spanned 16 seasons. He was an All-Star with the Chicago Bulls in 2011-12 and 2012-13. He famously earned a four-year, fully guaranteed $72 million contract with the L.A. Lakers .

Now, he's on a much different career path.

Deng is the man leading the charge for South Sudan's miraculous Olympic Basketball rise from a country that didn't exist 15 years ago to one that nearly upset Team USA and just won its first Olympic contest. And he's doing it out of his own pocket, according to the team's head coach, Royal Ivey.

The Story of South Sudan Men's Olympic Basketball

An unbelievable rise led by Luol Deng

South Sudan didn't exist 14 years ago—as a country—and only played its first official men's basketball game seven years ago, but it is now being recognized on the World stage.

Led by Carlik Jones, the team nearly beat Team USA, albeit in an exhibition game. Jones missed a floater off the glass in the final seconds of a 101-100 loss.

It wouldn't have counted as an Olympic victory, but even in a loss, it put the South Sudan Men's Basketball Team on the map.

Only days later, the team officially won its first-ever Olympic game, beating Puerto Rico 90-79.

According to Ivey, a former standout point guard at the University of Texas, the program wouldn't exist without Deng.

“Luol Deng has been funding this thing for four years out of his own pocket. He pays for gyms, hotels, plane tickets—everything. Kudos to Luol and the staff. We wouldn't have been able to put this team together without them.”

Per Olympics.com, Deng "has been at the forefront of the nation’s rise in basketball, developing its sporting infrastructure and supporting the next generation."

South Sudan features veteran NBA forward Wenyen Gabriel; Marial Shayok, who briefly played in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers ; and 17-year-old Khaman Maluach, a 7-foot-2 center who will play at Duke next season.

The team will face the United States again on July 31. If South Sudan can shock the world, it will be because of Deng's selfless contributions.