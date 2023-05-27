Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer was pictured celebrating his side's promotion to the Premier League from a hospital bed following his collapse in the Championship playoff final.

And his manager Rob Edwards was in tears on live television after seeing the image.

Despite losing their captain early on against Coventry City, the Hatters took the lead in the first half after Jordan Clark slotted home.

Luton even had two other goals ruled out in the first 45 minutes, but momentum tipped against the team in orange after the interval, with Gustavo Hamer equalising for Coventry.

The tie had to be settled on penalties, with both teams scoring five excellent spot kicks, giving neither goalkeeper a chance.

But Fankaty Dabo blazed Coventry’s sixth effort over, ensuring that Luton will play Premier League football next season.

Lockyer celebrates promotion after scary incident at Wembley

Unfortunately, one man who was unable to join in with the celebrations after the game though was Welsh defender Lockyer.

The centre-back was taken off on a stretcher early in the game after collapsing with nobody around him.

Sky Sports confirmed later in the game that he was conscious as he left the field, with his club going on to state that he had been taken to hospital for further tests.

“We are able to report that after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests,” Luton announced on Twitter.

“He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him.”

But in a heart-warming post on Twitter, Lockyer’s dad posted a picture of his son celebrating Luton’s promotion for his hospital bed.

He wrote: “Tom’s Dad here. Tom is ok. Very happy but so sad he can’t be there with his team mates.

Here is the moment…….”

Luton manager breaks down after seeing tweet

Sky Sports were then joined by Luton boss, Rob Edwards, after the game.

The manager had not seen the photo on social media yet and went on to say that his mind was only on Lockyer despite the incredible triumph.

“He’s been immense for us this season,” he said. “Health is the most important thing, family is the most important thing, more important than football, more important than this.

“I don’t care right now until he’s alright.”

Eager to update him on his condition, the team then showed Edwards the picture posted by Lockyer’s dad.

And after seeing it while in his post-match interview, the manager struggled to get his words out.

“I can't speak highly enough of him,” he said, unable to fight back tears. “Really pleased he's okay.”

It has been 31 years since Luton last played in England’s top flight, with the club playing football in the National League just nine years ago.

Luton's Premier League peers now face the prospect of a trip to Kenilworth Road next season - its one that nobody is likely to relish.