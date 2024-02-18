Highlights Luton Town's match against Manchester United began with a shocking mistake, allowing the Red Devils to take the lead in under a minute.

Facing a tough opponent in United, Luton made things harder with a mix-up at the back, leading to Rasmus Hojlund giving his team the lead in 37 seconds.

Luton faced an uphill battle from the start, and the early setback just made things even more difficult for them.

Luton Town's match against Manchester United got off to the worst possible start after an absolute howler at the back saw the Red Devils take the lead less than a minute into their Premier League contest.

The two teams faced off at Kenilworth Road, and considering the incredible form that United have found themselves in since the turn of the new year, it was expected to be a tough matchup for Rob Edwards' side, who are fighting fiercely to avoid relegation. They didn't make things easy for themselves either after a disastrous mix-up at the back saw Rasmus Hojlund break through and slot the ball past Thomas Kaminski in just 37 seconds to give the visitors the lead.

An Amari'i Bell howler gave United the early lead

His poor backpass played Hojlund through for the opener

After Casemiro cleared the ball up the pitch and into the Hatters' half, Amari'i Bell decided to play it across the Luton back line, completely misjudging the weight of the pass, and it was picked up by Hojlund, who ran through on goal with no one around him.

It was the worst possible start for Luton, who were on the back foot almost immediately and facing an uphill battle right off the bat if they were to take anything from the game. Minutes later, the task got all the more difficult too.

Hojlund doubled United's lead minutes later

He showed excellent skill to fire the ball home with his chest

The early setback had Luton rocked, and it showed when United doubled their lead just five minutes after the first goal. Alejandro Garnacho picked the ball up and fired a fierce effort on goal, but it took a pretty incredible deflection from Hojlund for it to make its way past Kaminski.

The striker, who's been in superb form to start 2024, showed some sublime skill to control the ball, turning it goalwards with his chest, and it proved too much for the Luton keeper. It was an incredible show of quick thinking and it's moments like this that are turning Hojlund into one of the most prolific forwards in the Premier League right now.

Just some fantastic skill, but Luton wasn't going down without a fight.

Carlton Morris pulled one back for Luton not long after

The goal saw momentum shift significantly

At 2-0, things threatened to get ugly for Luton, but they refused to bow down to the United and Carlton Morris pulled one back for the home side not too long after Hojlund's second. After Tahith Chong's shot was deflected into the path of the Luton forward, he headed home from close range to half the deficit.

The goal lit a fuse under Edwards' side as well, with moments firmly shifting in the game and throughout the majority of the first half, they dominated proceedings. Despite all their pressure, the Hatters failed to make any of it count, and should actually count themselves lucky that they weren't beaten by an even larger deficit.

Edwards' side played a dangerous game with their forays forward, and United had several glorious opportunities to add to their lead but managed to fluff their lines every time. The best chance came when Garnacho rounded an onrushing Kaminki outside the area and looked destined to slot the ball home into an empty goal, but he was thwarted by an insane last-ditch block from Sambi Lokonga.

It was the sort of challenge that deserved to reap the rewards, but United held on and managed to win the game, taking all three points back to Manchester with them. The result marked the fourth win in a row for the Red Devils who are yet to taste defeat in 2024, while it sees Luton slip closer to the relegation zone.