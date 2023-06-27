Luton head into the 23-24 Premier League season as underdogs and one of the obvious contenders for relegation. So, for Rob Edwards’ men, the pressure of expectation is well-and-truly off. With that in mind, the Hatters may well attain a sense of liberation when playing, with very little to lose.

The former National League side, with their characteristic orange strip, will be relishing the opportunity to mix it with England’s elite and challenge some of the very best clubs in the world. With reinforcements expected to bolster what many would consider a Championship squad, let’s take a look at how the playoff winners could line up on the very first day of next season...

Asmir Begovic

The big Bosnian is a safe pair of hands between the sticks at Premier League level, as demonstrated during his spells at Stoke, Everton and Bournemouth. A dependable shot-stopper whose experience in a league that is notoriously tough for newcomers could prove to be vital. Luton have been continuously linked with a move for the Bosnia international.

Cody Drameh

A name, ability, and prospect already familiar to the Luton faithful is Leeds’ Cody Drameh. The right-back was loaned in by Luton from the Yorkshire club during the January transfer window, and featured in 17 of the Hatters’ last 18 games, and could certainly be a player that would help Luton turn into a Premier League side. A key fixture in the side that went unbeaten from February to their first-leg playoff defeat to Sunderland in May. Now facing another year in the Championship, Drameh could fancy the step-up, with Luton reputedly interested.

Gabe Osho

Following Luton’s first promotion to the top flight in over 30 years, central defender, Gabe Osho was rewarded for his contributions with a contract extension at the Kenny, and will likely feature heavily in the Premier League next season.

Tom Lockyer

Voted Luton’s Player of the Season, Tom Lockyer enjoyed a stellar campaign as one of the primary cogs in the Luton machine. The Welsh international was due to be linking up with Rob Page and co. following Luton’s playoff final win, but due to the player’s concerning collapse, was forced to pull out. Given the green light to continue his playing career, Lockyer will undoubtedly start where he left off; at the heart of Luton’s backline.

Joel Latibeaudiere

Standing at just 5’10, Joel Latibeaudiere’s aerial deficiencies haven’t hampered him professionally. Having been brought through the Man City youth system, the Jamaica international is clearly of high pedigree, so it was no surprise that he impressed while at Swansea last term. Exceptional at playing out from the back, and a self-proclaimed aggressive enforcer defensively, Latibeaudiere is right out of the Fabio Cannavaro playbook. With rumoured interest from a plethora of clubs, including Luton, the Swansea man may well swap South Wales for Luton next term.

Alfie Doughty

As one of the players in Luton’s armoury that could shock the Premier League next season, the multi-talented player could regularly be seen bombing up and down the left flank at Kenilworth Road last season. Skilled going forward with seven assists to his name, and solid at the back, Doughty is a well-rounded, versatile footballer, who at just 23, has plenty more to offer.

Marvellous Nakamba

Aston Villa loanee Nakamba stayed true to his forename and was truly marvelous in Luton’s midfield in the latter half of their promotion-winning campaign. Dubbed by manager Rob Edwards as a "fantastic signing" last time out, the Zimbabwean was utterly spellbinding as the side’s combative defensive midfield enforcer, and it has been touted in several quarters that he could be on his way back to Bedfordshire.

Emiliano Martinez

The Midtjylland defensive midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Premier League, with Everton and Luton reportedly interested in acquiring his services. The 23-year-old Uruguayan recently made his international swansong and looks to comprise bags of technical ability with an insatiable doggedness, having chalked up three yellow cards in six Europa League games.

Lewis Travis

Central midfielder, Lewis Travis has racked up over 200 senior appearances for Blackburn. Having risen through the ranks at Ewood Park, the player was originally a product of the Blackburn Academy. Now captaining Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, Travis has caught the eye of several admirers, with Luton being one of them.

Elijah Adebayo

Like many of Town’s players, Elijah Adebayo was plucked from the relative obscurity of League Two. Joining from Walsall, the 6’4 striker is not just a physical specimen, but a player who runs the channels and holds the ball up brilliantly.

Carlton Morris

Earning the reputation as one of the most potent finishers in the Championship along with being, arguably the league’s biggest master of the dark arts, Carlton Morris’ 20 goals fired Luton to a third-place finish, and another shot at the playoff crown, He will likely start the 23-24 season as Luton’s main man up top.