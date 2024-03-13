Highlights Luton had a dream first half, but Bournemouth roared back in the second to complete an incredible comeback victory.

The Hatters will be devastated after letting a 3-0 lead slip away, remaining in 18th place in the Premier League standings.

Bournemouth defied expectations and showed tremendous heart in turning the game around, scoring four goals in the second half.

AFC Bournemouth came from 3-0 down to beat Luton Town 4-3 on Wednesday evening. The two sides met in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium, and it was truly a tale of two halves. The visitors stormed out to a 3-0 lead with a trio of strikes in the first half from Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley. The second half saw the Cherries turn things around, though, and goals from Dominic Solanke, Illia Zabarnyi and an Antoine Semenyo brace completed an incredible comeback.

Considering where they were, Luton will be devastated that they let such a large lead slip, especially considering a win would have taken them out of the relegation zone. The loss keeps them in 18th place, three points behind Nottingham Forest, and the Hatters will be praying that the collapse won't be the difference between staying up or returning to the Championship by the time the season wraps up.

Despite being tipped for the drop at the start of the season, Luton have given a really good account for themselves so far in the Premier League. They've defied expectations so far, and their performance in the first half against Bournemouth was an example of how good they can be at times.

Luton Blitzed Bournemouth in the First Half

The Visitors Scored Three Goals Before Half Time

Considering where both teams are in the table, and the fact that the game was being played at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth went into the contest favoured over Luton. The visitors paid no attention to that, though, and they had an incredible first half. A trio of goals in the first 45 minutes had Bournemouth stunned.

It was a performance no one really saw coming. Chong got the ball rolling early, scoring before the 10-minute mark. After Jordan Clark floated a ball across the face of the Bournemouth goal, the former Manchester United man rose to head it home. Just over 20 minutes later, Ogbene doubled his side's lead when he got onto the end of an Alfie Doughty ball to tap it home from close range. It was a superb first half that only got better when Barkley added a third for the Hatters in injury time. The former Chelsea man has had a career resurgence at Luton this season, and that continued here when he drove into the box with the ball and fired it into the roof of the net.

The performance had Luton in dreamland, and they seemed destined to climb out of the relegation zone. All they had to do was not let their three-goal lead slip. Unfortunately, that's exactly what they did.

Bournemouth Showed Tremendous Heart in the Second Half

They Scored Four Times in the Second Half

Considering how things shaped up in the first half, you'd be forgiven for assuming the game was going to get worse for Bournemouth, but it didn't. In fact, quite the opposite happened as they came flying out of the gates to start the second half. Within 20 minutes, they'd completely erased Luton's lead and scored three times to level the playing field.

Solanke scored five minutes into the half, with the in-form striker showing incredible skill as he turned a defender inside the area and poked the ball past Thomas Kaminski. The goal lit a fuse under Bournemouth, and within 15 minutes, Zabarnyi and Semenyo had both gotten on the scoresheet too. They'd completed their comeback and miraculously come from 3-0 down to gain a point. Only, they weren't quite done.

With just over five minutes remaining in the contest, Semenyo sent the Cherries' faithful into rapture as he scored his side's fourth goal of the half.

It was a result no one saw coming at halftime and will go down as one of the most memorable in Bournemouth history. The incredible comeback is one of the biggest moments of the season so far, and Luton will be hoping that it doesn't contribute to their relegation come May.