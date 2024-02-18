Highlights Manchester United overcame relegation-threatened Luton Town thanks to Rasmus Hojlund's quickfire double at Kenilworth Road.

The summer recruit's brace allowed him to take his tally to seven goals from his last six Premier League outings.

Although Carlton Morris halved the deficit for Luton, Rob Edwards' side were unable to clinch a share of the spoils.

Manchester United moved to within three points of the Premier League's top five as an in-form Rasmus Hojlund inspired Erik ten Hag's side to a 2-1 victory over Luton Town.

The Dane found the back of the net twice in the early exchanges at Kenilworth Road, putting the Red Devils in control of the contest as they went in search of boosting their hopes of challenging for Champions League qualification during the closing stages of the campaign.

Although Carlton Morris gave Rob Edwards' Luton hope of staging a comeback with his close range header, Manchester United emerged triumphant as Hojlund made it seven goals in his last six top flight appearances.

Match statistics Luton Town Manchester United 21 Shots 19 57 Possession 43 83 Pass success percentage 77 11 Aerials won 4 11 Tackles 11 4 Corners 5 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 18/2/2024

First half: Red Devils pegged back after making blistering start

Goals: Rasmus Hojlund 1' (Manchester United), Rasmus Hojlund 7' (Manchester United), Carlton Morris 14' (Luton Town)

Manchester United were in dreamland within the opening 36 seconds as Hojlund, in a rich vein of form, pounced on a defensive error from Amari'i Bell and rounded goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski before coolly finding the back of the empty net.

The early goal gave the Red Devils a confidence boost and, with them being keen to build on their advantage during the early stages of the encounter, Marcus Rashford forced Kaminski into action with a deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Ten Hag's charges made their early dominance count as, with just seven minutes on the clock, Hojlund found himself on a hat-trick thanks to chesting Alejandro Garnacho's volley beyond the wrong-footed Kaminski, leaving Luton shell-shocked as they aimed to get back into the contest.

But the Hatters responded in an action-packed opening quarter of an hour at Kenilworth Road, with Morris pouncing on Tahith Chong's deflected strike and heading home from close range.

Just beyond the half-hour mark, Manchester United's World Cup-winning centre-back Raphael Varane got Harry Maguire out of jail when he blocked a goal-bound Cauley Woodrow strike after his defensive partner gave the ball away cheaply with a quickly-taken free-kick.

Morris and Alfie Doughty also fired wide of the post as Luton looked to restore parity before the interval, but the Red Devils held onto their one-goal lead going into the break despite Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Maguire picking up cynical bookings to halt the hosts in their pursuit of an equaliser.

Second half: Luton unable to complete fightback at Kenilworth Road

Manchester United hold firm to pick up all three points

Luton started the second period in the ascendancy, having caused Manchester United problems during the closing stages of the first half, and Doughty's teasing cross went across the face of goal as they went in search of a leveller.

The Red Devils responded with Rashford stinging Kaminski's palms with a ferocious long-range strike, while Albert Sambi Lokonga's heroic sliding block frustrated Bruno Fernandes after the Portugal international rounded the former Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper.

Garnacho should have restored Manchester United's two-goal advantage when he circumnavigated Kaminski shortly after, but he was guilty of taking too much time to get a shot away and that allowed Bell to make a vital block.

Luton refused to give up in their efforts to get back on level terms, and central defender Gabriel Osho would have got his name on the scoresheet were it not for a last-ditch block, but the Red Devils' backline would not be breached for a second time and they bagged all three points.

Luton have what it takes to maintain their Premier League status

Hatters are proving doubters wrong after being among favourites for relegation

Having gone two goals behind inside the opening exchanges of this contest, it would have been easy for Luton to throw in the towel and suffer a heavy defeat at the hands of a Manchester United side looking to boost their chances of breaking into the Premier League's top five.

But, despite coming into the season as one of the favourites to suffer relegation following their promotion through the Championship play-offs last term, Edwards' charges have shown that they will continue battling away and not be discouraged in their attempts to remain in the top flight.

They recovered from their early setbacks at the hands of Manchester United and controlled large spells of the first half, along with extensive periods after the interval, and their performance highlighted that they are capable of staving off an immediate return to the second tier.

Hojlund beginning to show why Man United spent big to sign him

Danish striker has bagged seven goals in his last six Premier League outings

Hojlund is beginning to show why Manchester United forked out a hefty fee for his services during the summer transfer window, with him proving doubters wrong after being forced to contend with a lengthy wait for his first Premier League goal.

Having broken his duck during the comeback win against Aston Villa on December 26, the Denmark international's brace at Kenilworth Road means he has now found the back of the net in each of his last six top flight appearances, and his firepower will be needed if the Red Devils want to break into the top five and potentially challenge for a Champions League qualification berth.

Hojlund is starting to rediscover the form he enjoyed at Atalanta, which resulted in him becoming a prime target for Manchester United chief ten Hag, with him displaying a killer instinct in front of goal.

Rasmus Hojlund's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Goals 0.33 0.48 Expected goals 0.35 0.47 Shots 1.70 2.58 Shots on target 0.78 1.41 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 18/2/2024

The 21-year-old striker's early opener emphasised his new-found confidence as he rounded Kaminski before nonchalantly rolling the ball into the back of an empty net, and reaching an agreement for his signature could prove to be a masterstroke if he remains in this kind of form.