Highlights Manchester United overcame Luton Town to keep their hopes of breaking into the Premier League's top five alive.

Rasmus Hojlund continued his rich vein of form by bagging an early brace at Kenilworth Road.

Carlton Morris' first half header from close range was not enough for the relegation-threatened hosts as they were unable to complete the comeback by finding a leveller.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund inspired his side to three points as his early brace ensured they secured a 2-1 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The summer recruit made the most of an early error from Hatters defender Amari'i Bell before turning Alejandro Garnacho's volley beyond Hatters goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, meaning a close range header from Hatters frontman Carlton Morris was not enough as Rob Edwards' charges aimed to stage a fightback.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have moved to within three points of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur thanks to the triumph in Bedfordshire.

Luton Town

Thomas Kaminski - 6/10

Denied Marcus Rashford with a couple of important saves and made it difficult for Garnacho to get a shot away when he managed to find a way around the goalkeeper. Also denied Hojlund from close range with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Teden Mengi - 6/10

Did well to frustrate Rashford in various instances, and was calm in possession despite being put under pressure by Manchester United attackers.

Gabriel Osho - 6/10

Has been one of Luton's most consistent performers since their promotion to the Premier League, and he made some vital interventions as the visitors chased more goals.

Amari'i Bell - 5/10

Made a costly mistake inside the opening minute of the contest, allowing Hojlund to bag the opener and put the hosts on the back foot.

Chiedozie Ogbene - 7/10

Caused Luke Shaw problems with his pace during the first half, resulting in the England international picking up a cheap booking. Constantly looking to drive at the Manchester United defence.

Tahith Chong - 5/10

Found himself in some presentable positions around the Manchester United penalty area, but sometimes took too long to get the ball out of his feet and that allowed the visitors to get back into position.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 7/10

Made a tremendous sliding block to stop Bruno Fernandes making it 3-1 close to the hour mark, and that was not the only valuable intervention he made in the middle of the park.

Ross Barkley - 7/10

At the centre of the majority of Luton's fruitful attacks with his passing range, Barkley appears to have rediscovered his best form since heading to Kenilworth Road.

Alfie Doughty - 6/10

Put a number of teasing crosses into the penalty area, causing Manchester United problems, but he was guilty of missing a golden opportunity shortly before half-time.

Carlton Morris - 7/10

Gave Luton hope of making an eye-catching comeback by showing his attacking instincts and heading home from close range when Chong's initial attempt was blocked.

Cauley Woodrow - 6/10

Having come into the starting line-up after Elijah Adebayo was forced to pull out in the warm-up, Woodrow worked hard and put Manchester United's defenders under pressure, but he was taken off with just over 20 minutes to go as Edwards went in search of fresh impetus.

Manchester United

Andre Onana - 6/10

Could do nothing about Morris' goal from close range and his distribution allowed Manchester United to get on the front foot on numerous occasions.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Having been one of Manchester United's most consistent performers this season, Dalot made a number of important interceptions and blocks, but Doughty was still able to put some dangerous crosses into the penalty area.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

Got centre-back partner Harry Maguire out of jail with an important block to deny Woodrow in the first half.

Harry Maguire - 5/10

Was withdrawn at half-time after struggling to contain Morris and receiving a booking for bringing the striker down shortly before the interval.

Luke Shaw - 5/10

Was forced off in first half stoppage time after seemingly picking up an injury. Found it difficult to deal with Ogbene's pace at times, which resulted in him picking up a yellow card with a cynical challenge.

Casemiro - 5/10

Was fortunate not to be sent off in the first half as, having already been booked, the Brazilian chopped down Barkley. Led to ten Hag being forced into taking action and hauling him off.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

Highlighted why he could be fast-tracked into England's senior squad as he was confident in possession and made a number of good tackles.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Should have scored when he rounded Kaminski in the second half and was guilty of being selfish on a couple of occasions when he went for goal instead of playing in one of his teammates.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Some wayward passes in the final third of the pitch resulted in Manchester United being unable to catch Luton on the counter-attack. Also should have scored when he circumnavigated Kaminski, only to be denied by Lokonga's sliding block.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Played Garnacho in with his superb pass and tested Kaminski on numerous occasion as he looked to rediscover his best form.

Rasmus Hojlund - 8/10

Has enjoyed an upturn in form since December and continued his rich vein of form with two well-taken goals. Had a golden opportunity to complete his hat-trick, but was denied by Kaminski.

Match statistics Luton Town Manchester United 21 Shots 19 57 Possession 43 83 Pass success percentage 77 11 Aerials won 4 11 Tackles 11 4 Corners 5 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 18/2/2024

Man of the match

Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund is starting to show why Manchester United splashed the cash in order to acquire his services last summer, and he continued his fruitful run of form by leaving Luton shell-shocked with a brace inside the opening seven minutes of the contest.

The 6 ft 3 striker's quickfire double ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides, and his goals have put the pressure on fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.