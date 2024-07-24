Highlights Khabib Nurmagomedov retired undefeated at 29-0-0, leaving a legendary legacy in MMA with wins over top competitors like Conor McGregor.

Despite focusing on business ventures post-retirement, recent reports of frozen bank accounts and seized luxury cars reveal possible financial troubles.

Rumours of a potential UFC comeback were sparked when Khabib was seen training, but ongoing legal issues make a return uncertain at this time.

With the rise of MMA stars crossing over into boxing, there aren't too many combat sports fighters who know when to call it a day and go out on top. However, then there is Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion, who retired with a career record of 29-0-0, beating the likes of Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier in his legendary run.

Having last fought in 2020, the Russian-born fighter left the spotlight and hasn't truly been heard from since, seemingly focusing on building businesses. However, his silence was broken a few weeks ago when a story broke revealing that his bank accounts had been frozen due to a rumoured debt of £2.4million, with the police having seized nearly £1m worth of luxury cars.

Khabib was truly an incredible fighter, with one of the most dominating careers in MMA history. His heavily wrestling-based style of fighting would ensure full control of his opponents, but he did have shades of Judo there, with his striking and clinch game being second to none.

Having retired in 2020, going out on top, it was revealed that Khabib's motivation for leaving the UFC and deciding not to fight anymore, was due to the death of his father. He announced that fighting didn't feel the same way without his father at cageside, news that completely blindsided UFC owner, Dana White, with rumours mentioning that Dana offered to put Khabib into the UFC Hall of Fame, and even offered him around €40m for his return.

Clearly intent on never fighting again, he has stayed in and around the industry, having invested in Eagle Fighting Championship, a Russian MMA promotion. But with his estimated €20m career earnings, it would have been safe to assume he didn't need to fight, and that he would financially be comfortable for the rest of his life.

Controversy With the Russian Federal Tax Service

That was until it was announced that the Russian-born MMA star had reportedly been in over £2m worth of debt to the Russian Federal Tax Service. Khabib had been told he wasn't allowed to leave Russia, and was to have his bank accounts frozen as the police looked into the debt carried by the former UFC fighter.

Attempting to recoup a percentage of the money, the police have started to seize the assets of Khabib, with a Ferrari California T ($300,000), Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S ($161,000), Mercedes-Benz S Class ($122,000), BMW 7-Series ($101,000), Toyota Land Cruiser ($85,000), and a Toyota Tacoma ($44,000) all having been removed from Khabib's ownership.

Only recouping around a third of the debt in cars, it could get messy for Khabib, who will be fearing about what could be taken from him next.

Khabib's cars that have been seized Car Cost Ferrari California T $300K Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S $161K Mercedes-Benz S-Class $122K BMW 7 Series $101K Toyota Land Cruiser $85K Toyota Tacoma $44K

Khabib Returning to UFC Continues to be Discussed

Having been rumoured to return to the UFC earlier on in the year, as recently as UFC 300, the Russian had been spotted training alongside his coach, Javier Mendez, something that sparked up plenty of discourse on who he could face, when it would happen, and if it was needed.

With a return to the UFC always circulating the rumour mill, it is safe to say he won't be fighting anytime soon, as he faces a fight to keep his possessions amid this police case.