Olympique Lyonnais manager Paulo Fonseca, formerly in charge of AC Milan and AS Roma, has risked being given a lengthy seven-month ban after shouting in referee Benoit Millot’s face in the latter stages of their 2-1 victory over Stade Brestois in Ligue 1.

Fonseca, who held talks with West Ham United pre-Graham Potter appointment, was dismissed by the man in the middle on Sunday afternoon for dissent in the second-half stoppage-time while his side were in control of the encounter.

With just seconds left to play, Millot reached into his back pocket and sent the touchline boss off after receiving an earlier yellow card. Things were made worse, however, when Mozambique-born Fonseca squared up Millot and shouted in his face.

As tensions boiled over, some of the Lyon players – Corentin Tolisso, most notably – were on hand to split the two, but as he backed away, he decided to make another beeline towards the official. Yet again, members of his team stood between them.

Earlier in the Ligue 1 match-up, the hot-headed nature of Fonseca took over as he was shown a caution before seeing red and may now be set for an extensive period away from the dugout as a result of his actions late on.

Fonseca Staring At Seven-Month Ban

Portuguese tactician to be 'summoned' this Wednesday

According to French publication RMC Sport, the disciplinary committee are set to make a decision on Monday morning, and it is likely that the central defender-turned-manager will face a ban of up to seven months.

“The LFP disciplinary committee must decide this Monday morning, but there is a good chance that Paulo Fonseca will be summoned this Wednesday and will know the length of his suspension (probably several months) immediately afterwards.”

Fonseca, while basking in his side’s overshadowed victory, was apologetic for his actions. Speaking to DAZN via RMC Sport, he insisted that the trials and tribulations of football cause people to do regrettable things, while he also praised Brest.

I apologise for this gesture. I shouldn’t do that. Football makes us do bad gestures. The match was very difficult. Playing against Brest is always difficult, they are a physical team, they defended a lot. These are very important points.

Lyon captain Alexandre Lacazette – regarded as one of the best French players in the history of Arsenal – also spoke in the aftermath of bagging a brace and picking up three points on home soil to suggest that all players are behind the 51-year-old.

"It’s part of football. I think he’ll deeply regret this gesture but we’ll see what the disciplinary committee says. It’s tension. There are a lot of questionable choices. When you live the match, sometimes you can do things. We’re all behind the coach."

Fonseca began the 2024/25 campaign in charge of Serie A behemoths AC Milan before facing the axe in December while the Rossoneri were residing in eighth place. It didn’t take long for Lyon, however, to secure his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the start of 2024/25, zero wins and only two points gained out of 9 points in AC Milan's first three Serie A games was the worst record of any Rossoneri manager in their history.

At the time of writing, he has won three of his five matches in charge of the Groupama Stadium-based outfit since his move – and will be looking to carry momentum into their next outing, irrespective of whether he’s stationed on the touchline or not.