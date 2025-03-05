Olympique Lyonnais manager Paulo Fonseca has been slammed with a nine-month football ban after his furious outburst towards referee Benoit Millot during his side's 2-1 victory over Brest on Sunday. The two teams met in a Ligue 1 match and despite Lyon coming out on top, Fonseca was left fuming with the official in the closing stages of the game and was sent off for a shocking outburst.

As a result of his actions, Fonseca has been suspended for nine months and will be barred from accessing the bench, the officials' dressing rooms, and participating in any official functions before, during, or after matches until November 30th. It's an unprecedented punishment and will see the club forced to play without their manager on the touchline until several months into the 2025/26 campaign. It all boiled down to a decision made by the referee.

Fonseca's Clash With Millot

It occurred after Millot awarded a penalty to Brest

After coming from behind to take a 2-1 lead, it looked like Lyon would surrender a share of the points when Millot awarded a penalty to Brest in the dying stages of the game due to a handball. After a VAR check, the decision was overturned, but that didn't stop Fonseca, who had previously been linked with West Ham United, furiously confronting the referee and receiving a red card for his troubles. He didn't stop there and appeared to push his head into that of the official's and he was dragged away by some of his own players.

Speaking after the fact, Fonseca apologised for his actions and acknowledged he was wrong to react in the manner in which he did. Speaking to DAZN, with quotes shared via ESPN, he said:

"I just want to say that I'm sorry for what I did. I should not do it. Maybe we do things that are not right. I'm sorry."

With Lyon currently sitting sixth in Ligue 1 they have an outside chance of landing Champions League football this season. They'll be forced to do so without their manager now, though.