Lyon's disastrous start to the 2023/24 season continued on Sunday evening as they were thrashed by Paris Saint-Germain at Groupama Stadium. Lyon had accrued just one point from their opening three Ligue 1 matches and were looking to pick up their first victory of the campaign against last season's champions. However, their poor form showed no signs of stopping as they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat.

The visitors ran riot in the first half as they scored four unanswered goals. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the fourth minute via the penalty spot, with Achraf Hakimi doubling their lead 16 minutes later. Marco Asensio notched PSG's third, before Mbappe notched his brace and made it 4-0 to the Parisian giants on the stroke of half-time.

Lyon showed some fighting spirit in the second half and pulled one back in the 74th minute through Corentin Tolisso, but that proved to be only a consolation as PSG cruised to a comfortable victory.

Lyon players slammed by ultra after heavy PSG loss

There were extraordinary scenes after the final whistle as the Lyon squad walked up to the stands to face their supporters. A Lyon ultra took a microphone and proceeded to tear into their players in a passionate speech.

The ultra said, per TNT Sports: "To you, the Olympique Lyonnais 2023-2024 squad, this message is addressed to you, to some of you already, to those who assume the status of dressing-room leaders. The message is clear: if there are leaders in this dressing room, they no longer have the right to remain silent. You're wearing the Olympique Lyonnais jersey. You're the ones who wear the OL jersey.

"Others before you have worn it, glorified it. You don't have the right to tarnish it. Now that the transfer window is over, the squad is here. All we ask is to be by your side. But to do that, you're going to have to earn it. We love and respect this shirt. There's only one other thing we ask: to sing your names. Sing them with love, not like we sang the names of the little *******. who have left our club in the last six months.

"We want to sing your names with respect, with love. Because we know you play with love. But we expect you guys to respect our jersey, to pull yourselves up by your bootstraps on the pitch, and if we have to take pills, to do so with our heads held high. Go OL."

What next for Lyon?

It's been the worst possible start to the season for Lyon. They are rock bottom of Ligue 1 having amassed just one point from their opening four matches.

The good news for the French side is that they won't have a match for two weeks due to the international break. They will have an extended opportunity to look at where they have gone wrong and what they need to improve ahead of their match, which is at home against Le Havre on Saturday September 17. Should they taste defeat again, Lyon's players could be in for an even bigger dressing down from the ultras.