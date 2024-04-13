Highlights Jamahl Mosley's coaching has transformed the Orlando Magic into a serious playoff contender.

The Magic boasts a strong defense, but they need to enhance their offense to become title contenders.

Mac McClung praises Mosley's coaching and is rooting for the Magic's success and a potential Coach of the Year win.

The Orlando Magic are currently seeded fifth in the Eastern Conference playoff picture after finishing 13th last season with a losing record. The continued ascension of Paolo Banchero, the defense brought by Jalen Suggs, and the culture of team basketball instituted by coach Jamahl Mosely are all significant reasons why the Magic are the team to watch in the NBA.

While the Magic might get bounced early on by a more experienced team in the NBA Playoffs, the young core has bought into the culture and style Mosely preaches. The success of Orlando's season has hinged on Mosely's ability to get the most from his players, which is why he is one of the frontrunners to win the NBA's Coach of the Year award.

The Magic rank highly in stats that require teamwork and discipline. While they don't score well compared to other teams, they are able to hold their opponents to limited offense, which has allowed Orlando to thrive this season.

Orlando Magic's Stats - 2023-24 Category Orlando Magic Ranking PPG 110.4 25th FG% 47.6% 15th 3PA 31.3 29th 3PT% 35.2% 24th APG 24.6 28th OPP PPG 108.7 4th OPP FG% 47.5% 20th OPP 3PT% 36.0% 11th OFF RTG 113.3 23rd DEF RTG 111.5 2nd

While the Magic might not be a legitimate title contender this season, coach Mosley has them poised to make several runs at it soon. They already have a championship-caliber defense, so adding a bit of offensive firepower this offseason will do Orlando wonders.

Mosley Has Emerged as One of the Best Coaches in the League

Mac McClung thinks he will win COTY

Mac McClung is one of the most decorated G-League players ever. He is a two-time Rising Star, a two-time Dunk Champion, and has a G-League title, MVP, and scoring champion all under his belt. He has played for three NBA teams and has settled into a leadership role with Orlando's G-League affiliate, the Osceola Magic.

He spent last summer working out with Orlando and Mosely, and noticed early on that Mosely was well on his way to claiming the title as the best coach in the league.

“It’s just been so fun watching them do so well. I haven’t watched every game or studied enough, but I’m rooting for them and I hope they do well. I know Coach Mosely is doing an incredible job, so I’m definitely rooting for them big-time.”

While McClung is yet to break through as an NBA player, he spends his time not on the court studying the game (and the Magic), volunteering with The General at local Boys and Girls Clubs, and working on his own game as he prepares for an offseason where he makes an NBA push.

While McClung is focused on making an NBA roster next season, Osceola's parent team is enjoying success and will likely have a shortened offseason after they make some noise in the playoffs. While Mosely is behind the Oklahoma City Thunder's coach Daigneault for COTY honors, McClung hasn't written Mosely off.

“Absolutely [it’s a possibility]. For the short time, I was up there for training camp and everything, just seeing how he handles everything was really cool. And so professional, I know they got great things coming.”

Going into the offseason after the playoffs, the Magic will have some cap space left over if they want to sign a veteran free agent to propel their young roster. They have one of the most well-rounded young cores in the NBA, so even if they opt to keep the ship on course and run it back next season, expect even more improvement in Orlando.