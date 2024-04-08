Highlights Mac McClung stands out in the NBA G-League and as a dunker, but he is focusing on being a competitor & good teammate.

Mac McClung is one of the greatest G-League players of all time and has drawn attention to the developmental league since he first joined in 2021. His body of work is impressive and includes a G-League championship, MVP, and scoring title.

He's also one of the greatest dunkers of all time, joining Michael Jordan, Jason Richardson, Nate Robinson, and Zach LaVine as the only players to win the Slam Dunk Contest in back-to-back years. He doesn't want to be known as the winner of All-Star Weekend's exhibition events, he instead wants to be remembered as a competitor.

"[I'm] just a competitor too, someone who’s going to be a good locker room guy. I love to win.” – Mac McClung

Amid a lot of uncertainty surrounding the G-League and its future due to the NBA ending the Ignite's run, McClung is not worried about the standing of the second-best league in the world.

The NBA G-League Has a Bright Future

The G-League is becoming known as more than just a developmental league

The NBA G-League was established with one simple goal in mind: to be the minor league for professional basketball in North America. In a sense, that has worked out swimmingly, as the G-League Ignite program ushered in a new generation of NBA talent, and stars like Pascal Siakam, Derrick White, Dejounte Murray, and others spent prolonged time in the G-League after getting drafted.

Mac McClung's G-League Stats, Season by Season Category 2021-22 (South Bay Lakers & Windy City Bulls) 2022-23 (Delaware Blue Coats) 2023-24 (Osceola Magic) GP 27 31 28 PPG 21.5 19.8 24.7 APG 7.5 4.9 6.5 RPG 6.7 2.7 4.6 SPG 1.5 0.8 1.4 FG% 47.0% 55.0% 51.5% 3PT% 37.5% 47.4% 39.6% Noteworthy highlights 6th in G-League assist NBA Dunk Champion, Rising Star, League Champion NBA Dunk Champion, Rising Star, G-League MVP, Scoring Champ

However, the league has emerged as one of the best basketball products in the world. While everyone playing in the G-League is gunning for a spot on an NBA roster, the reality is that most of them have already reached the peak of their careers. McClung has played in four NBA games and averaged 8.3 points. He is fully aware that he has a long offseason ahead of him if he is to get a call from an NBA squad.

“Just for me, keep growing. Each year, that’s the most fun part about the offseason is like, ‘What can I get better at?’ I’m going to sit down and watch film and see what I can add to my game, and that’s the most beautiful part," McClung told GIVEMESPORT. "I’m going to add some things to my game like I do every offseason and just try to get better. We’ll see what shakes out this summer and we’ll go from there.”

Despite the ever-present goal of getting a call to the big leagues, the G-League has blossomed into a league not just for aspiring NBA talent, but for fans to enjoy. With most teams located hours away from their parent team's arena, it allows fans from outside the metro areas to watch high-quality basketball and find players to root for once they do make it in the NBA.

While the G-League Ignite, which allowed players fresh out of high school to join the professional ranks, is shutting down, McClung is very optimistic about the league's future.

"I think it’ll still be good [even after the Ignite program shuts down]," he predicted. "It’s a really quick way to get to the NBA, you’re available. I think they’ve done a great job promoting it on social media. I think a lot of people know about it, nowadays. I think it’s going to keep growing, salaries will continue to grow, I think there’s three two-way [contracts], there were two before. It’s just a great access league, and it’s valuable to the NBA to have these guys if anyone gets hurt or god forbid any of that happens. I think it’s going to keep growing.”

Being available is often the key. Dominick Barlow of the San Antonio Spurs was in Edinburg, Texas for a G-League game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers when Zach Collins was ruled out due to injury hours before the Spurs were scheduled to tip off against the Dallas Mavericks. Barlow made the three-and-a-half-hour drive, arrived in time for the game, and added four points, one rebound, and five assists.

McClung is Always Adding to His Game

He's ready for an offseason full of individual growth

While the G-League is a stable career in basketball, there is always the goal of taking the next step. McClung is coming off an excellent season with the Osceola Magic, winning the G-League scoring title and MVP award, getting to participate in All-Star Weekend's Rising Stars Tournament, and taking home his second Dunk Contest Victory. Osceola finished with a 22-12 record but got bounced in the Eastern Conference Semifinals by the Long Island Nets.

McClung will be a free agent this summer, and while he values the time he spent in Osceola, he is likely to sign with whatever team will give him the best shot of making the NBA. Before deciding which team to sign with, he has a summer full of working on himself and on the local community.

“You know, everyone has weaknesses and for me, it’s like I’ll sit down each summer and watch all the games over again and be like, ‘Oh this needs to change,’" he said about his plans for the offseason. "Last summer, my coach was like, ‘Let’s work on off-the-dribble threes,’ and that was one of my best strengths this year."

McClung works closely with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, playing ball with the kids, helping them after school, and generally being an active presence, which is always more important than success on the court. As he looks forward to finding even more success on and off the court, McClung made sure to mention that he is a team player.

“My attribute is that I can fit in anywhere. If you need me to score, if you need me to be a pesky defender, if you need me to get my teammates involved, those are all things that I feel like I’ve been working at and I’m pretty good at."

With another winning season under his belt and a lot of uncertainty heading into a long and busy offseason, McClung continues to make a name for himself in the basketball world.