Highlights Numerous non-quarterbacks deserve consideration to be the Madden NFL cover athlete.

Having a kicker like Justin Tucker on the cover could promote new kickoff rules.

Travis Kelce, and potentially with Taylor Swift, would define the 2024 NFL season.

The NFL season is far away, but the Madden NFL cover reveal is just on the horizon. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen graced the cover last year, and it's time to pick the next face of the NFL video game. So many players had breakout seasons last year, it's hard to narrow it down to one player.

There is no doubt that there is a QB bias in the NFL, and the same can go for the Madden cover athlete. Antonio Brown was the last non-QB to appear on the cover, and that was Madden 19. The Madden cover "curse" reached new heights with Brown as well.

Here are five bold choices Madden should consider for their next cover athlete:

Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens

If a kicker were to ever grace the cover, it should be him

What better way to promote the new kickoff rule than by having Baltimore Ravens kicker and future NFL Hall of Famer Justin Tucker as the face of Madden?

EA Sports animators are going to have to reconfigure the entire kickoff system, and video gamers can practice by using Tucker. Gamers will have to decide whether to boot it in the end zone or make the return team field it, making this year's game the perfect year to go all-in on a kicker.

Justin Tucker has made 395 field goals in his NFL career, and also has 1,072 kickoffs under his belt. His field goal percentage is an all-time best 90.2%, and he's also booted the longest field goal in NFL history, a 66-yard game winner in 2021.

An image of him mid-kick would make for an incredibly unique cover, and plenty of "kick-off" tag lines can be created for promotions.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (and, possibly, Taylor Swift)

A cover that could be trouble, trouble, trouble

Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

People can roll their eyes, but Taylor Swift was a major draw for the NFL last season. Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was pretty great down the stretch, and has had a brilliant career. If Rob Gronkowski could make the cover with the help of Tom Brady, no one should judge Patrick Mahomes' right-hand man.

Of course, Swift will probably reject an offer to be on the cover of a video game with her boyfriend, but Kelce is still a deserving option for the cover star.

Kelce All-Time TE Ranks Category Kelce Rank Receptions 907 4th Receiving Yards 11,328 4th Receiving TD 74 T-5th 1st Downs 597 4th 1,000-Yard Seasons 7 1st 100-Yard Games 37 1st Playoff Receptions 165 1st Playoff Receiving Yards 1,903 1st Playoff TD 19 1st Pro Bowls 9 3rd 1st-Team All-Pros 4 T-2nd

Kelce finished the 2023 season with 984 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He performed well in the playoffs, leading all players in yards, receptions, and receiving TDs. If he did grace the cover, his career stats should end any argument that he is undeserving.

Myles Garrett, Edge, Cleveland Browns

It's been almost a decade since the cover athlete was a defensive player

Where is the love for the defense? Last year, teams struggled against top defenses, especially the Cleveland Browns and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Although two defensive players (Ray Lewis and Richard Sherman) have previously been the solo Madden NFL video game cover athlete, a defensive end or edge rusher has never been selected.

Garrett was a nightmare for quarterbacks in 2023, recording 14 sacks and 30 QB hits. He also had 42 total tackles, 17 of them for a loss.

"Defense wins championships" can be the tag line, and Garrett could become the second Browns player to ever appear on the cover (running back Peyton Hillis was the cover athlete for Madden NFL 12). Only three defensive players have ever been on the cover (Troy Polamalu shared the cover with Larry Fitzgerald in 2010), and Richard Sherman was the last to earn the cover spot in 2015.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

And he hasn't even recorded an NFL catch yet

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as the cover star would be historic. A rookie has never graced the Madden cover, and the recently drafted Arizona Cardinals WR is the best non-QB option to do so this year.

Harrison made headlines by not signing a preliminary NFLPA license agreement, so once he does eventually sign, it would be legendary to offer him the honor of being on the cover.

In his final year at Ohio State, Harrison had 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. He recorded 14 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

Harrison on the cover with the fresh red and white Cardinals uniforms would really pop. Plus, the promotions can focus on the NFL Draft features in the video game.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

New uniform, who dis?

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

New Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a tremendous run with the New York Giants after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. How bold would it be to have a cover star who is debuting with a new team?

Although new Ravens running back Derrick Henry would also be a good choice, Barkley's move is more interesting since he signed with a division rival. They can even have a bigger focus on free agency and division rivalry games to promote the game.

Barkley finished the 2023 season with 962 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. Unimpressive stats for a cover athlete, but he is a premier name in the league, and could be primed for a breakout year in the Eagles potent rushing attack.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.