Highlights McCaffrey is not worried about the Madden Curse and views it as a myth.

The curse impacts players who are already injury-prone.

Players like Mahomes and Brady avoided the curse due to lower injury risks.

EA Sports recently anointed Christian McCaffrey as the cover athlete for Madden 2025, and everyone’s mind immediately went to the dreaded “Madden Curse.”

CMC was even asked about the game’s infamous jinx:

I’m not superstitious at all about it. I was so excited man. This was such an honor. You know when I first got the call I was in shock it’s something that I just never thought would happen to me. I never thought somebody would call and tell me I’m on the cover of Madden. So when I got the call, I wasn’t thinking about any curse. I was just excited. I think that stuff is kinda a myth, and you know whatever happens happens but I’m excited to be on the cover.

Let’s dive into whether the curse is real and if San Francisco 49ers fans should start burning sage in the city.

Is the Madden Curse Real?

Players struck by the dreaded curse were already injury risks

First and foremost, it depends on who you ask. You probably won’t find copies of the game in Peyton Hillis or Troy Polamalu’s homes. The Pittsburgh Steelers' wrecking ball of a safety missed 11 games following his cover and Hillis never cracked 600 yards in a season again after his.

On the flip side, Josh Allen just threw for over 4,300 yards and 29 touchdowns following his cover. Patrick Mahomes has also laid down huge seasons after becoming the video game’s face multiple times. Here’s the list of players who supposedly suffered due to the curse:

Madden Curse Victims Year Player Games Missed 2002 Daunte Culpepper 5 2003 Marshall Faulk 8 2004 Michael Vick 11 2006 Donovan McNabb 7 2007 Shaun Alexander 6, Only played two more seasons 2010 Troy Polamalu 11 2012 Peyton Hillis 6 2017 Rob Gronkowski 8

Basically, everyone on this list would classify as an “injury risk.” There are three running backs, three very mobile quarterbacks, a long-haired wrecking ball, and the most physical tight end in history. Hillis was a classic one-year wonder who got voted in by the fans and only eclipsed 1,000 yards once in his career.

Antonio Brown was also an interesting case, as he put up another Pro Bowl campaign in 2018 following his cover, though his career fell off a cliff very shortly thereafter.

The guys who skated the “curse” were Mahomes, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Allen, Odell Beckham Jr., Calvin Johnson, and Richard Sherman. While some people consider Jackson an injury concern, he’s played in double-digit games every year as a starter. This group is just far less likely to get hurt than the previous one, curse or not.

This leads us to McCaffrey, who plays a very physically demanding position and has had injury issues in the past. The 49ers will also have to contend with the foreboding “Super Bowl hangover” with multiple losses in free agency and star linebacker Dre Greenlaw out for most of the season.

So, while the curse may not be real, 49ers fans had better get that sage ready.

Source: Tom Pelissero

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.