Highlights Madden '25 QB player ratings are generating buzz, as Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson lead the top 10 spots.

Kirk Cousins sneaks into the 10th spot, which is a puzzling inclusion.

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff deserve higher spots based on their strong performances and larger sample sizes.

Hype for Madden '25 is building every day as its release draws nearer. EA Sports is helping generate buzz by releasing player ratings every day. The latest batch came at football's star position, quarterback.

Some of the NFL's biggest names litter the top 10 spots of this list. These are the guys who will make or break an offense every time consumers touch the game. Here's the list of the 10 highest QB ratings:

Madden '25's Top 10 QBs Rank Player Rating 1 Patrick Mahomes 99 2 Lamar Jackson 98 3 Joe Burrow 93 4 Josh Allen 92 5 Dak Prescott 90 6 Tua Tagovailoa 88 7 Justin Herbert 87 8 Jalen Hurts 86 9 Brock Purdy 85 10 Kirk Cousins 84

For the most part, those are the names people would expect, except for one player, who seemingly defies the ratings standard EA Sports set for their games. Without further ado, here is the odd man out.

Related When You Should Draft A Fantasy Football QB Quarterbacks tend to score a lot of points, but is there value in drafting signal callers in the early rounds of fantasy drafts?

Should Kirk Cousins be in The Top 10?

A productive QB who has little claim to a top-10 spot in 2024.

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This shouldn't be taken as a slight against Kirk Cousins, who has been underrated for most of his career. However, claiming the 10th-highest spot in his position seems a bit much. Especially after an incomplete 2023 campaign.

EA Sports has set the precedent that injuries matter when evaluating players. Cousins only played in eight games last year before a torn Achilles ended his season. Compared to some of his peers, it seems as if Cousins' health wasn't punished as harshly.

In his limited 2023 season, Cousins was protecting the ball and completing passes at a high rate. The issue is that those numbers came with a career-low adjusted depth of target. He was risk-averse, a trait that tends to lower some key Madden stats. Having Justin Jefferson as a target surely inflated some of Cousins' numbers too.

The rest of that top-10 can easily be justified for various reasons, starting with a healthier season. All of those players also have some combination of elite arm strength, game-breaking rushing abilities, or eye-popping numbers. Based on 2023, Cousins can't claim any of those traits. His inclusion as a top-10 QB is weird when considering other options.

Who Falls Just Short of the Top 10?

A few gunslingers have a case, but don't meet the criteria.

Credit: © Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Immediately, most would think Aaron Rodgers is the most deserving QB to replace Cousins. At 83 overall, he's the closest. However, Rodgers deserves the same treatment for missing most of 2023 as Cousins. So he, along with Kyler Murray, won't get the nod.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers is one of three active players with an NFL MVP entering the 2024 season. He has four in his career, the second-most in league history behind only Peyton Manning.

Neither will C.J. Stroud or Jordan Love. They were both sensational in their first season as a starting quarterback. The issue is that EA Sports has proven to be prudent when grading first-year starters. It was always going to take another year for both of them before getting a significant boost to their ratings.

Who Are The Better Options?

Lions, old and new, deserve to be ahead of Cousins.

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

That still leaves two quarterbacks who, based on 2023, should be above Cousins. The first is Matthew Stafford, who is 83 overall. Stafford was a Pro Bowler, garnered MVP votes, and played 15 games, so has a larger sample size. His lone playoff game ended with 367 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks.

In 2023, Stafford was sixth in passing yards per game, tied for seventh in yards per attempt, and sixth in QBR. His arm has always been one of the league's strongest. Throughout their careers, Stafford has generally been considered the better player, and EA Sports does factor past play into the ratings.

The other QB who should be above Cousins is Jared Goff, an 82 overall after one of the finer years in his career. Right off the bat, Goff played all 17 games, which should be a built-in advantage in the ratings. Goff also went through three playoff games without turning the ball over.

Last year, Goff was top-10 in passing yards, touchdowns, rating, yards per attempt, and completion percentage. He piloted an offense that was one of the NFL's best. Improvisation isn't an area where Goff shines, but with twice the sample size, he should've shown enough to be considered a top-10 QB over Cousins.

Goff's 2023 Statistical Rankings Stat Name Season Total NFL Rank Passing Yards 4575 2 Passing TDs 30 4 Passer Rating 97.9 9 Passing Yards per Attempt 7.6 T-7 Completion Percentage 67.3% 7

The NFL is fortunate that there are a ton of excellent QBs suiting up every Sunday. In any given year, the top-10 list for the position can fluctuate based on who had productive and healthy seasons. Next year's Madden ratings will probably have a few new faces on it.

Cousins is a good quarterback, but his 2023 wasn't worthy of the 10th spot. The good news for him is that he can shut everyone up and prove it was in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated