Madden NFL 25 is scheduled for release on Aug. 16, 2024.

Retired Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has the most "99 Club" selections with seven.

There is no sports video game on as high of a pedestal as the "Madden NFL" series and the sway it holds over football fans.

The video game, which was first released as "John Madden Football" on MS-DOS and Apple II in 1988, generates hundreds of millions in revenue each time a new version comes out and one of the most anticipated parts of the game every year is the revelation of the "Madden NFL 99 Club" — the players in the game given the very best rating by the programmers.

According to a post on X from Dov Kleiman on June 14, the five players in the "99 Club" in the latest version of the game are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (from EA Sports:)

The Madden NFL 99 Club is a time-honored tradition in the history of Madden Ratings. A 99 Overall (OVR) rating is not only the sign of an amazing player in the game, but the elite members with this title are among the best players in the NFL. So whether it’s on the NFL field or a head-to-head matchup in Madden NFL 23, 99 Club players can take over a game at any moment.

Madden NFL 25 is scheduled for release on Aug. 16, 2024, with McCaffrey on the cover following a season in which he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and led the 49ers to the NFC Championship.

One '99 Club' Player Stands Above Them All

Retired Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald in the 99 Club for a record seventh time

Credit: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

There is one NFL player who stands above the rest when it comes to being selected to the "Madden NFL 99 Club" — recently retired Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was selected for the 99 Club a record seventh time in 2023, breaking Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning's record.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When the late John Madden agreed to lend his name to the eponymous video game conceived by EA Sports founder Trip Hawkins in 1984, he did so with the condition the game needed to be "as realistic as possible" which delayed the release of the first game until 1988. Since then, the Madden franchise has generated over $4 billion in revenue and sold over 150 million copies.

It's the first 99 Club appearance for Hill and McCaffrey and second consecutive appearance for Jefferson. It's Kelce's third time making the list and the fourth time for Mahomes as the Chiefs try to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships.

