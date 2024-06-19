Highlights The "Madden Curse" was active from 2001 to 2013 with injuries and play declines.

Recent Madden cover athletes performed well, thriving in their cover year.

The Madden curse is considered a myth now, based on recent evidence.

Ever since legendary HC and broadcaster John Madden was removed from the yearly EA Sports' Madden cover, there has been a new player(s) on the video game cover. It would seem like an honor for NFL players to be on the cover of Madden.

However, fans have recently treated the honor like a jinx for players. Recent history suggests that players who are on the Madden cover are prone to a decline in play or a potential injury.

If you're thinking that EA Sports is intentionally targeting players that may be due to a regression in play or players with an injury history, think again. EA Sports has already publicly denied the Madden curse, according to CBS Sports.

Based on the players who are on the Madden covers, it's more likely that they leverage the NFL's most popular players in an attempt to sell as many copies of the video game.

Next up on the list to test this theory is San Francisco 49ers star RB, Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey is actually fully aware of the myth, but he's not worried about the curse.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Christian McCaffrey is the first running back to be on the cover of a Madden game since 2014, when Barry Sanders (base game) and Adrian Peterson (next-gen version) were on the cover of, ironically, the original Madden 25 . The last time an active running back was on the cover of the base game was Peyton Hillis of Madden 12.

In fact, he's embracing being on the Madden 25 cover and views it as an honor. But, McCaffrey does fit some of the concerns that led to the Madden curse. McCaffrey is going to be 28 years old this season, an age at which we've seen many RBs begin to decline around. He also has a lengthy injury history, checking another box off of the potential Madden curse qualifications.

Again, EA Sports and some of the previous cover athletes look at the Madden curse as a myth. Is that the truth?

Related Top 5 Madden Covers of All Time What happened to the art of creating a beautiful Madden NFL cover?

Evidence Supporting the Madden Curse

Previous player performance following the Madden curse could prove it's more than just a "myth"

Credit: EA Sports

The Madden curse didn't derive from nothing, so there's a clear trend of Madden cover athletes either struggling during the season when they're on the cover, or suffering an injury. From 2001 to 2014, we saw several cover athletes fail to bounce back from a high performing season once they were added as the EA Sports Madden cover athlete.

Madden Cover Athletes from 2001-2014 Player Madden Year RB Eddie George - TEN Madden 2001 QB Daunte Culpepper - MIN Madden 2002 RB Marshall Faulk - STL Madden 2003 QB Michael Vick - ATL Madden 2004 LB Ray Lewis - BAL Madden 2005 QB Donovan McNabb - PHI Madden 2006 RB Shaun Alexander - SEA Madden 2007 QB Vince Young - TEN Madden 2008 QB Brett Favre - GB/NYJ Madden 2009 WR Larry Fitzgerald - ARI and S Troy Polamalu - PIT Madden 2010 QB Drew Brees - NO Madden 2011 RB Peyton Hillis - CLE Madden 2012 WR Calvin Johnson - DET Madden 2013 RB Adrian Peterson - MIN Madden 2014

Going back to Madden 2002, Minnesota Vikings QB Daunte Culpepper had just led the team to an 11-5 record in his first full season as the starting QB, throwing 33 passing touchdowns. In his cover year, he would miss five games with his Y/A dropping to 7.1 Y/A versus 8.3 Y/A in the year prior.

One of the greatest players in St. Louis Rams history, RB Marshall Faulk, was the Madden 2003 cover, following a season where he rushed for 1,382 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. In his cover year, he rushed for less than 1,000 yards for the first time in five seasons.

A perfect example of the Madden curse was former Philadelphia Eagles QB Donovan McNabb, after he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in 2004, throwing 31 passing touchdowns. After being the Madden cover athlete in Madden 2006, McNabb missed seven games as the Eagles would finish the season in fourth place in the NFC East, just a year after they were competing for a Super Bowl ring.

Peyton Hillis may be the most surprising Madden cover athlete of all time, after he rushed for 1,177 yards and scored 11 touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns in 2010. During a dreadful period of time for Browns fans, it may have seemed that they had a player to really be excited about. Hillis would only last another season with the Browns, rushing for only 587 yards in his cover year.

But, these cover athletes were over 10+ years ago. How have recent Madden cover athletes faired?

Last 10 Madden Cover Athletes Madden Year Player 2015 CB Richard Sherman - SEA 2016 WR Odell Beckham Jr. - NYG 2017 TE Rob Gronkowski - NE 2018 QB Tom Brady - NE 2019 WR Antonio Brown - PIT 2020 QB Patrick Mahomes - KC 2021 QB Lamar Jackson - BAL 2022 QB Tom Brady & QB Patrick Mahomes - TB/KC 2023 HC John Madden 2024 QB Josh Allen - BUF

There are not many cases recently that could support the Madden curse. Former New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski was coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving yards, but in 2016, during his cover year, he missed half of the season as he underwent back surgery.

Antonio Brown is one of the most interesting Madden curse observations of all-time, since he had a career-high 15 receiving touchdowns during his cover year. However, that 2018 season was also the beginning of the end of Brown's career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During Week 17, Brown skipped practices, a walkthrough, a team meeting, and "went off" on QB Ben Roethlisberger. Brown ended up leaving the game during halftime due to frustrations after being benched. Following all the drama that would conclude that season, Brown requested a trade, and he was eventually sent to the then Oakland Raiders.

Evidence Against the Madden Curse

Despite a lot of evidence in the early 2000s, it seems the Madden curse isn't as prominent nowadays

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Gronkowski and Brown may be recent examples that prove the Madden curse to be real, but what about everyone else?

The Last 10 Madden Cover Athletes Performance Player Cover Year Results CB Richard Sherman - SEA 2nd-Team All Pro, Pro Bowl Honors WR Odell Beckham Jr. - NYG 96 receptions for 1,450 receiving yards and 13 TDs TE Rob Gronkowski - NE Missed 8 games and underwent back surgery QB Tom Brady - NE Won MVP, led NFL in passing yards WR Antonio Brown - PIT 104 receptions for 1,297 receiving yards and 15 TDs, benched in final game of season QB Patrick Mahomes - KC Won his first Super Bowl QB Lamar Jackson - BAL 26 passing TDs and 1,005 rushing yards QB Tom Brady - TB, QB - Patrick Mahomes - KC Mahomes throws for 4,839 yards and 37 TDs, Brady leads the league with 5,316 passing yards and 43 passing TDs HC John Madden N/A QB Josh Allen - BUF 4,306 passing yards, 524 rushing yards, and 44 total TDs

Counting Gronkowski and Brown as players to fail under the Madden curse, that still means 77.7% of the cover athletes (excluding Madden) over the last 10 years haven't experienced the curse.

Granted, many of these players didn't have the team success they wanted in those seasons, but they all had considerably good seasons from a statistical perspective. With two cover athletes leading the NFL in passing yards and another athlete winning the Super Bowl during his cover year, it's hard to debate that the Madden curse is still alive with the success of these Madden cover athletes.

The Verdict

The Madden curse is not real, at least not anymore

Credit: EA Sports

Based on the evidence collected since 2001, it's clear that the Madden curse is no longer in effect. It's easily understandable why many fans believe this curse to be real, and for a decade, it felt very real. But with the last 10 cover athletes, it's hard to justify the curse with how successful the cover athletes have been.

Outside Gronkowski, only one cover athlete in the last 10 years has suffered a major injury in their cover year. Despite Brown's career collapsing at the very end of his cover year, he had a really strong statistical season with a career-high 15 receiving TDs. Sure, it didn't work out for the Steelers in the end, but the player didn't suffer a dip in production. The worst part of his season came at the very end, affecting the team more than the player.

Brady and Mahomes have combined for four Super Bowl championships since their initial Madden cover debut, and players like Allen and Jackson are still at the top of their game since their Madden cover debuts.

Maybe, just maybe, the Madden cover athletes nowadays are simply the stars of the NFL, the way EA Sports intends to have it. The curse that seemed to hover over the cover athletes seems to be gone, for now.

Will the EA Sports Madden curse return? Maybe. McCaffrey is the next player to find out.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info is according to Spotrac.