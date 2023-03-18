Leicester City star James Maddison 'wants to test himself' at a higher level, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has been a shining light for Leicester this season despite their struggles in the Premier League.

Leicester City news - James Maddison

Maddison has regularly been linked with a move away from Leicester over the last few years after his impressive displays for the Foxes.

During the January transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United were two clubs who have shown an interest in the England international.

Earlier this year, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insisted he wouldn't be begging Maddison to stay at the club when discussing his future.

He said: "But I won’t be begging for a player to stay. This is a great club, they get great support here on the pitch and off the pitch, and if they’ve been here for a while, they understand what the club is about and where it wants to go. Players' careers are short and they always have to think about the future."

It's unclear how much Leicester will demand if Maddison does push for a move away from the King Power Stadium, but Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has suggested that Maddison is worth over £100m. "I think he’s a top man and I think it’s going to be very hard for them to hold onto him. Maybe perhaps over 100 million quid for him from what we’ve seen," said Souness, as relayed by the Daily Express.

What has Jones said about Maddison?

Jones has suggested that we may not see Maddison at Leicester beyond this season as the 25-year-old will want to test himself at a higher level.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm sure that Maddison wants to test himself at a level that's a step up from where he's been with Leicester. He's still often the shining light in that team, even when they're not playing well.

"He's giving them everything that he's got, but I'm not sure his loyalty can take him into another season with Leicester."

How has Maddison performed this season?

Maddison has undoubtedly been Leicester's standout performer this season, contributing 14 goals and assists in just 18 Premier League starts, as per FBref.

The former Norwich City midfielder has the highest Sofascore rating in the Leicester squad, with an average score of 7.44.

His performances in the first few months of the campaign earned Maddison a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.