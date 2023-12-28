Highlights CM Punk received a commemorative plaque as a gift from Madison Square Garden officials after his first WWE match in a decade.

In a wholesome moment, CM Punk was given a gift by those at Madison Square Garden following his return match against Dominik Mysterio.

It has now been just over one month since CM Punk sent shockwaves through the wrestling world by making a comeback to WWE at Survivor Series. His appearance marked the first time that the Straight Edge Saviour had featured on a WWE show in almost a decade, and the return as a whole will continue to be lauded for the way in which it was kept secret, providing a genuine surprise for those watching worldwide.

From there, fans’ attention quickly turned to the future and what might be next for the star after closing one of WWE’s biggest shows. In terms of TV appearances, Punk has stopped by Raw, SmackDown and even NXT to deliver promos to all corners of WWE’s viewership, but many were waiting for when his first match back would come.

Punk wrestled his first WWE match in a decade this week

He faced Dominik Mysterio at an untelevised live event in Madison Square Garden

Some presumed that the first man to stand across the ring from CM Punk during his second WWE stint would be Seth Rollins, particularly given how the pair have seemingly been setting up a feud in recent weeks, but fans inside Madison Square Garden on the 26th of December saw Dominik Mysterio step up to the recently returned star in an exhibition match that drew over 15,000 people.

Despite the match not being televised, fans were desperate for any way of watching the house show that was hosting the Chicagoan’s first match back. As such, any social media post regarding the event got huge traction online, whether it be by fans in the arena or WWE themselves.

One clip, shared by WWE on X, highlighted a moment in which Punk was given a present by Madison Square Garden officials. It showed the 45-year-old, who initially admitted that he isn’t usually good at receiving gifts, unwrapping a box containing a commemorative plaque of that night’s match.

It read as follows:

"Welcome home CM Punk. First WWE match in a decade. December 26, 2023. Sold Out. Madison Square Garden."

Punk was victorious in his return match

It's unclear what's next for the star

As you may expect, it was Punk who picked up the win inside the iconic venue after hitting the Judgment Day member with his ‘Go To Sleep’ finisher, providing a feel-good moment for those in attendance. With his first match back now under his belt, it now appears as if the multi-time World Champion is fully re-integrated into the WWE lifestyle, being booked to re-run the match with Dominik Mysterio across the next few dates of the company’s holiday tour.

It’s not yet known when viewers can next expect to see CM Punk reappear on Monday Night Raw, but, with WWE emphasising the importance of the 1st of January show and the Royal Rumble in just four weeks, it surely won’t be long before we hear Cult of Personality on TV again.

As always, should more come out about CM Punk’s recent Madison Square Garden return match with Dominik Mysterio, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.