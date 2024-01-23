Highlights Madrid will host the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 to 2035, bringing F1 to a wider audience.

Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix is set to have a new home, with Madrid taking over from Barcelona in 2026 in a deal lasting until 2035. This monumental new deal promises to bring F1 to a wider audience in Spain with exciting circuit specifications, while also delivering sustainability guarantees and economic success for the city.

The announcement of this huge partnership with IFEMA MADRID was made on the official F1 account on X, and there's a lot of information to take in regarding how the track will play out and what spectators can expect from the venue. To help make all this digestible, we've broken down all the key details for you right here.

Key details of the new Madrid circuit

20 turns, 5, 474m in length, and an estimated lap time of 1m 32.4s

What's most exciting about the new Madrid circuit is that it will combine both street and non-street sections as drivers race around the IFEMA exhibition centre, giving spectators the best of both worlds. The 5.474km long track will feature 20 turns, and it has a projected lap time of 1 minute and 32.4 seconds. At present, these specifications are subject to FIA homologation and final design specification.

The venue is expected to host more than 110,000 fans per day across grandstand, general admission, and VIP areas, with plans to grow the circuit’s capacity to 140,000 per day over the first half of the 10-year agreement. If true, this would ensure Madrid is firmly on the map as one of the largest venues on the F1 calendar.

With that many people set to attend, it's important for the sport to consider the environmental impact of such an event, but that all seems to be taken care of. The venue will be accessible by metro, train, and city lines, with an estimated 90% of spectators likely to use public transport for their commute to the circuit.

F1 has a goal to achieve Net Zero Carbon status by 2030. With this in mind, it is suggested the Spanish Grand Prix will ultimately become one of the most sustainable events on the F1 calendar, with a commitment to reducing carbon emissions through the use of renewable energy and recyclable materials.

Spanish Grand Prix moving in 2026

It's currently held in Barcelona

The Spanish Grand Prix has been hosted by Barcelona since 1991, but that historic run is coming to an end in 2026. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been a regular fixture on the F1 calendar for over 30 years now, with its demanding combination of high-speed and slow-speed corners providing plenty of entertainment for fans.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya features 16 turns, with a total track distance of 4.655km, which means the new Madrid circuit is considerably longer and should be more challenging for drivers. You only have to look at the lap record for Barcelona's circuit, which stands at 1 minute and 18.183 seconds, to realise that Madrid will be a totally different beast.

What has been said about the Madrid GP

Stefano Domenicali, the President and CEO of Formula 1, had this to say about the new plans: "Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today’s announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain."

Jose Vicente de los Mozos, President of the Executive Committee of IFEMA MADRID, revealed he was "thrilled" to be bringing F1 back to Madrid after more than 40 years away from the Spanish capital. He added: "We have the ambition to organise a Grand Prix that will become a reference in the F1 worldwide calendar, specifically conceptualised and designed to offer a distinctive and unique experience for both fans and teams participating in the competition."

This venture has been described as an "unprecedented opportunity" for Madrid by Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, Mayor of the city, who added: "I am confident that Madrid will be up to the task, not only because we deserve a spectacle of the magnitude of F1, but also because F1 deserves a city with the energy, character, and passion of Madrid."

Fan reaction to the new Madrid circuit

It seems the fans aren't best pleased with the announcement

While these plans may sound exciting, it's safe to say fans are divided on the proposed changes. In particular, it seems many F1 followers are displeased with the idea of introducing more street circuits to the competition.

In the replies to the original tweet from F1, one user wrote, "Who asked for more street circuits??" while another fan said:,"Imagine making F1 cars bigger throughout the years, to then make them race at street circuits… The legacy of F1 is ruined. The cars aren’t great, and the tracks are getting worse!!"

Naturally, any big, new changes to an already established event are going to be hard to get used to, especially without any kind of visualisation as to what we can expect. However, there is some positivity to be found, with one X user writing: "I’m loving all the new street circuits. Can’t wait to see how this one goes."

Only time will tell if this new Madrid circuit will be a success and whether the fans will warm to the idea. Whatever happens, it seems certain that this proposition will prove lucrative for the city of Madrid and provide an economic boost for its people, as well as offering drivers a new challenge.