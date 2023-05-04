Organisers of the Madrid Open have been criticised after replacing ball kids on the main court with women in “skimpy” outfits.

The tournament in the Spanish capital has reached the semi-final stage, with top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek still in contention for the respective men’s and women’s titles.

With the majority of action now taking place on the main court, tennis fans have noticed a change in the personnel retrieving and supplying balls for the players.

On the outside courts, both ball girls and boys have been used, with the girls wearing a loose blue top and a pleated skirt.

On the main court, women in midriff-baring tops and short skirts have been deployed to retrieve and supply the tennis balls for the players.

Tennis fans criticise Madrid Open’s use of ball women

A number of fans responded on social media to a TikTok which highlighted the difference between staff used on the main court and outside courts.

“Brilliant tournament.......spoiled by the different uniforms for ball boys and ball girls,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Why? Is it really necessary to have the ball girls dressed in skimpy tops and bare midriff? No other tournament does this except Madrid.”

Another posted: “I’m sorry, but why are the ball girls in Madrid so… scantily clad? Tell me the boys are in crop tops too?”

Someone else pointed out: “It’s gross. Also, it’s very intentional bc it’s only at men’s matches”.

“I noticed the black top ball girls in Madrid and was shocked that women are being used as objects even in 2023,” wrote a fourth person. “I don’t like this at all.”

Madrid Open’s history of using models as ball women

It is not the first time the Madrid Open has been criticised for its use of ball women, having introduced models for the first time in 2004.

Aged between 19 and 28, they were dressed in strappy tops and miniskirts, with the publicity stunt attracting significant backlash.

But Ion Tiriac, a Romanian businessman who used to own the Madrid Open, doubled down on his decision and introduced male models for the women's tournament.

Țiriac sold the Madrid Open in 2021 and it was presumed the use of models at the tournament had been scrapped, but fans are unhappy to see the infamous convention make a comeback.