Highlights Rookie Anthony Black showcases the type of strong defensive abilities that the Magic could use against the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

Black's defensive stats outshine his veteran teammates' and he's flashed his defensive upside in 33 starts this year.

Black potentially receiving extended playing time could make a huge mark on the Magic's playoff success.

As the 2024 playoffs continue for the Orlando Magic, one thing is clear; they are stocked with young talent.

So much so, that their third-rated defense has catapulted them to the fifth seed in this year's playoffs. And with a defense that is ranked third in the NBA.

They are young and hungry. But as well as the Magic have played this year, there are still areas where they can improve.

After watching Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers bully the front court of the Magic in the first round, one glaring area to improve is the perimeter defense. Enter rookie Anthony Black.

Drafted sixth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Black entered the league as a prospect with ideal size and length for today's NBA. His six-foot-seven frame allowed him to see the floor and become an above average passer, which is uncommon for someone his height.

Offensively, Black is a pass-first guard. Length and passing ability make him a fit for nearly any offense. And while his scoring prowess leaves much to be desired, he can still carve out a role on any team.

However, it is his defense that allows Black to truly shine. And it is his defense that has positioned him to overtake former first overall selection, Markelle Fultz, in the Magic's rotation.

Front Court Bullies

Anthony Black may be the defensive answer

In Game 6 of the Magic's playoff series with the Cavaliers, Mitchell torched the Magic back court to the tune of an impressive 50 points. His combination of speed and strength were too much as he routinely drove to the basket for a tough layup or stopped for a mid-range pull up. All with minimal effort.

Out of the 22 field goals Mitchell made, only four came from outside the paint. Mitchell shot an impressive 61 percent on 36 shots.

Mitchell's teammate, point guard Darius Garland, also found success against the back court of the Magic. He scored 21 points on 58 percent shooting.

The combination of Mitchell and Garland scored 71 of the Cavaliers' 96 points.

Magic Backcourt Regular Season Defensive Stats Player Defensive Rating Steals Per 36 Min. Blocks per 36 Min. Jalen Suggs 110.4 1.9 0.8 Cole Anthony 111.2 1.3 0.7 Gary Harris 113.9 1.4 0.4 Markelle Fultz 111.5 1.7 0.6 Anthony Black 1113.1 1.1 0.6

Although Black is a rookie, his defensive stats are comparable to the veterans on the roster. Throw in his length and height, and that gives him the edge over his shorter teammates with less upside.

Defined Role for Black

Black's skill set matches a role the Magic desperately need

Because of this, Black deserves more minutes. While his playing time may be limited currently, Black is averaging an impressive 3.3 steals per 36 minutes. For all the questions surrounding Black's transition to the NBA, his defensive prowess has transferred thus far.

Sure, his 2.8 steals per game during his time at Arkansas will probably never be matched at the NBA level. But he has shown that he can impact the game defensively, something the Magic desperately need if they wish to slow down Mitchell and Garland.

The Magic already have enough perimeter scoring with Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony serving as the two primary guards and both averaging more than 11 points per game as third and fourth options.

Although Black started 33 games during the regular season, his playing time in the playoffs has dropped considerably. His average of 16.9 minutes per game dropped to 5.5 minutes per game during the post-season. In fact, Black has only appeared in two of the six games so far.

Anthony Black Regular Season vs Playoffs Stat Regular Season Playoffs Minutes Per Game 16.9 5.5 Points Per Game 4.6 3.0 Steal % 1.5% 4.6%

The Magic were on the right path when they started Black for 33 games. And if the results of the post-season thus far are any indication, the Magic may have to return to him to continue their impressive season.