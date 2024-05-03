Highlights Orlando is favored in Game 6 after back-and-forth series with the Cavaliers.

The betting trends favor the Magic against the spread and the under for total points.

Player prop bets for Donovan Mitchell and Paolo Banchero should each be the over for points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues this week. One of the games from today's slate features the Orlando Magic hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 6 of this first-round playoff series and why.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 6 Info When Friday, May 3, 2024 Time 7:00 PM ET Where Kia Center Location Orlando, FL TV TNT

Magic vs. Cavaliers – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Orlando is the favorite heading into Game 6

The Cavaliers took the first two games of the series on their home court. But the Magic proved they were not going to be an easy out, as they won Games 3 and 4 by a combined 61 points. In a series that has gone back and forth, the Cavaliers held serve once again, defeating Orlando by a slim 104-103 margin in Game 5.

Donovan Mitchell -- who scored 13 and 18 points respectively, in Game 3 and 4, registered 28 points and six rebounds on 9-for-23 shooting from the field and 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. Darius Garland pumped in 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists, knocking down three of his five attempts from beyond the arc.

"Got to do it again on the road. We won at home. We took care of business at home. We did our job. This doesn't prove anything. We haven't proven anything. We haven't done anything. Got to go down there and handle business." -Donovan Mitchell

On the other side of the matchup, the Magic were just one sequence away from forcing overtime in Game 4. Trailing by two points, Franz Wagner drove to the basket, but his shot was rejected by Evan Mobley, to help secure the win for Orlando.

After scoring nine points in Game 4, Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 39 points on 14-for-24 shooting from the field, including a 4-for-7 effort from 3-point range.

Following a 34-point outing in Game 4, Franz Wagner had a quiet game with 14 points, hitting just three of his 11 attempts overall, and he missed six of his seven attempts from distance. Jalen Suggs contributed 13 points and five rebounds.

Sure, the Cavaliers are 16-0 all time when they have led a playoff series 2-0. On the other hand, the Magic were one play away from forcing overtime in Game 5. They have dominated on their home court in this series thus far, and they were 29-12 at home during the regular season. Given those trends, it is reasonable to presume that the Magic have more than an outside shot at forcing a Game 7.

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 6 showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

Considering they dominated Cleveland in Games 3 and 4 on their home floor, it is not a total shocker that the Magic opened as a four-point favorite (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 contests.

Cleveland is 2-4 ATS in their last six matchups against Orlando.

The Cavaliers are just 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games against Southeast Division opponents.

Cleveland is 2-7 against the spread in their last nine May games.

The Magic are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

Orlando has covered the spread at a 65-percent clip, recording 13 wins in their last 20 contests against Eastern Conference teams.

In their last seven May games, the Magic are 1-6 against the spread.

The Magic's ATS record is 22-7 in the 29 games they have been favored to win by four points or more. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 13-8 ATS this season as an underdog of four or more points.

Prediction: Orlando Magic (-4)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 203 points, but the line has recently moved to 199.5 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Magic's last six games.

four times in the Magic's last six games. In Orlando's last 11 matchups against Central Division teams, the UNDER total prevailed eight times.

total prevailed eight times. The UNDER total is 13-7 in the last 20 times the Magic were installed as the favorite.

total is 13-7 in the last 20 times the Magic were installed as the favorite. Prediction: UNDER 199.5 points

Player Prop Bets

The key player to watch for the Cavaliers is Donovan Mitchell. He is averaging 27 PPG in their three wins but just 15.5 points per outing in their two losses. He currently has +105 odds of scoring more than 25.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 25.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Mitchell is averaging 26.3 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

In eight games against the Magic this season, Mitchell has averaged 24.3 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 22.4 points per outing.

points per outing. Mitchell has played against Eastern Conference teams 39 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 27.1 points per outing.

points per outing. In 16 matchups against Southeast Division opponents, the Cavaliers guard is averaging 25.3 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Mitchell has averaged 22.1 points and 5.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Prediction: Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 points

Fresh off his 39-8-4 performance in Game 5, Paolo Banchero is the key player to watch for Orlando in Game 4. He currently has -118 odds of scoring more than 24.5 points and -102 odds of finishing with less than 24.5 points.

Do Banchero’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 22.7 points per game in 83 appearances.

points per game in 83 appearances. In nine games against the Cavaliers this season (including the playoffs), Banchero has averaged 24.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 24.8 points per outing.

points per outing. Banchero has played against Eastern Conference teams 50 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 22.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 16 matchups against Central Division opponents, Orlando's big man is averaging 22.9 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Banchero has averaged 23.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch. Prediction: Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 points

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Final Picks

The Spread: Orlando Magic (-4) OddShark

Orlando Magic (-4) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 199.5 points (Pre-Game.com)

UNDER 199.5 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 points

Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 points