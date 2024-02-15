Highlights The Magic dominated the Knicks with their aggressive defense and young talent, leading to a 118-100 blowout win.

In their final game before the All-Star Break, the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic squared off in a central Florida showdown that did not quite go the way the Knicks would have expected. The game ended with the Magic blowing the Knicks out 118-100, leaving them on a four-game losing streak.

Each time the Knicks attempted to make a run, the Magic, who retired Shaquille O'Neal's jersey not long ago, answered right back and prevented New York from gaining any ground. Their aggressive defense led to their players being ahead in transition in a way that New York simply could not keep up.

Given all their injuries of late, including those to OG Anunoby and Julius Randle, among others, the Knicks simply did not have enough firepower to compete with Orlando’s young talent.

The first quarter saw a plethora of turnovers for the Magic, leading to free points for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson torched the Magic in the first half, scoring 20 points in the first quarter, one shy of his career high in a single quarter (21). However, he only scored two points in the second quarter. He ultimately finished with 33 points, only one rebound, and six assists.

Meanwhile, 2024 All-Star Paolo Banchero went off for the Magic, matching Brunson’s 22 points in the first half. He finished with 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Throughout most of the game, the Knicks got soft offensively and struggled defensively, always seeming to play from behind, which has been a theme in the last few games.

Jalen Brunson and Paolo Banchero – Game Stats Comparison Categories Jalen Brunson Paolo Banchero PTS 33 36 REB 1 7 AST 6 5 FG% 52.4 75.0 3PT% 62.5 60.0

While things couldn't quite go well for the Knicks this game, it got particularly worse for Josh Hart, who collided with the Orlando bench, causing beer to spill on a fan and onto the court. The game was delayed a couple of minutes while Hart and company cleaned the court with towels.

Magic quickly erase Knicks' lead

Knicks once led the Magic but it dissipated

The Knicks had a 12-point lead over the Magic in the second quarter, but that was erased when Orlando responded with a 17-0 run and subsequently led by 10 points going into the half (65-55).

Through three quarters, the Magic had a 12-point lead of 89-77, shooting 64.0 percent from the field, compared to the abysmal 42.0 percent at which the Knicks were shooting. The Knicks finished at 63.2 percent from the field as opposed to the Magic, who finished at only 41.7.

By the fourth quarter, the game was all but over as Orlando led by 22 with seven minutes to go. Just eight days prior, the Knicks were a season-high fifteen games over .500 with a 33-17 record and had won 15 out of their last 18.

But now, after losing much of their starting lineup to injuries—and even some bench players who had stepped up in the wake of absent starters—they have dropped four straight. Brunson was the only starter on the court, with two G-League players being called up.

Eastern Conference standings staying relatively still

The second half of the NBA season will define the seeding

The Magic notched their 30th win of the season prior to the All-Star Break, tied with their cross-state rival Miami Heat for 7th place in the Eastern Conference. They could have surpassed the Heat had Miami lost to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the Heat beat the 76ers by a score of 109-104, so they remain tied. Since Philadelphia lost, the Knicks retain possession of the 4th seed for now.

Both teams will now have the week off as the NBA All-Star Break commences. The 33-22 Knicks will need to use the break in order to rest up. Brunson, however, will head to Indianapolis to partake in the games.

After the break, New York will face the 76ers in Philadelphia on February 22 to determine who will control the fourth seed. The Magic will take on the red-hot Cavaliers up in Cleveland on the same day. The priorities for the two clubs remain clear: New York must regain their health and get their starters back on the court, while the Magic must attempt to keep the ball rolling and possibly move up a few spots in the East.