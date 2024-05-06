Highlights The Orlando Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 after a hard-fought first-round series.

Paolo Banchero scored 38 points to lead the Magic and earned praise from head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Banchero is the centerpiece of a team with a promising future and the ability to get better quickly.

The Orlando Magic suffered a crushing, 106-94, Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers to get knocked out of the first round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday.

The Magic held an 18-point lead in the first half, but went cold in the second half and managed just 41 total points with the season on the line. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers found their groove on offense in the second half and stormed back to take the lead and never give it up.

However, one bright spot for the Magic was the play of Paolo Banchero. The second-year forward scored 38 points on 10-of-28 shooting to go with 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block. Banchero's final shooting line underscores his impact — Banchero was 6-of-14, 2-of-4 from three-point range in the first half.

The Magic's offense bogged down in the second half, and Banchero was often tasked with creating tough looks late in the shot clock, with the rest of the Magic misfiring.

Considering the circumstances, it was an impressive effort from the 21-year-old, and Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley shouted him out after the game.

"There's a reason why he's an All-Star, there's a reason why he'll be All-NBA. Big moments, he never shies away from them, never backed down, wanted every ounce of whatever they were throwing at him. Again, he did a great job of attacking the rim, did a great job trying to find guys, did a great job rebounding the basketball. All of the things we asked him to do in these big moments, he did." - Jamahl Mosley

Mosley added that Banchero's ability to embrace the spotlight is something to continue to look forward to.

"Obviously not the outcome we wanted, but to see this young man embrace the stage and embrace the spotlight in this moment is something you can look forward to in the future." Mosley said.

Banchero Is the Centerpiece for the Magic’s Promising Future

Magic have a bright future, and Banchero looks like a foundational piece for a soon-to-be contender

In just his second season, Banchero averaged 22.6 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field, 33.9% from three, and 72% from the free throw line on seven attempts per game. Banchero earned an All-Star nod for his productivity.

Banchero has room to grow in terms of his efficiency and defense, but he looks every bit the foundational piece the Magic thought they were getting with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Beyond his ability to score, Banchero looks comfortable initiating offense and acting as the hub of the offense even on a team that was offensively challenged.

Things only stand to get better. Banchero — as well as core pieces like Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner — are young and have room to improve, of course. But the Magic also have cap space this summer to add rotation pieces to improve their roster. Orlando desperately needs more shooting and on-ball creation, and there are several players they can look to provide both.

Banchero's play is the biggest part of any free agent pitch. The Magic have a 21-year-old All-Star, a good coach, and a competitive foundation. With a few more pieces, the Magic could easily make a leap to another tier of contention next season.