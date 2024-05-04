Highlights The Orlando Magic's strong defense limited the Cavaliers' scoring opportunities in Game 6.

Following his team's 103-96 victory in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley was excited for his team, but remains focused on the task at hand. The Magic rallied, outscoring the Cleveland Cavaliers by 12 in the fourth quarter to force a decisive Game 7.

Despite having a young team, the Magic have battled in this series against the higher-seeded Cavaliers. Down by five going into the fourth quarter, the Magic closed strong to win all three games at home during the series. Mosley discussed what this experience will mean for his team.

"This is the moment that you play for. The why you do it. You do it for these moments….one opportunity.”

How Did the Magic Force Game 7

Continued to ride Paolo Banchero

The Magic had to withstand a barrage of scoring from the Cavaliers' best player, Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell scored a game-high 50 points, outscoring the rest of his teammates combined. But the Magic were able to limit the scoring opportunities of the other players, especially Marcus Morris Sr., who filled in for an injured Jarrett Allen. Morris finished with just two points in 27 minutes. Cleveland also only got three points out of center Evan Mobley in 34 minutes of action.

Orlando utilized its biggest weapon, Paolo Banchero. Last year's Rookie of the Year poured in 27 points, upping his average per game in the series to 25.2. Franz Wagner added 26 points and Jalen Suggs chipped in 22 points. Orlando was able to pick up the slack after starting forward Jonathan Isaac finished with zero points in 23 minutes of game action.

The Magic's defense, especially along the perimeter, was stout. Cleveland shot only 7 for 28 from behind the three-point line. Orlando also dominated on the boards, grabbing 10 more rebounds than the Cavs and eight more offensive boards. The free throw discrepancy heavily favored the Magic, who made 22 of 26 foul shots. The Cavaliers also hurt themselves by going 5 for 10 from the foul line.

Mosley, a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year, also said that the fans had a huge part in helping the Magic come out on top, which they've done three times in this series.

"They willed us to that win. I mean, the energy in that building was just absolutely incredible."

What to Expect for Game 7

Will Jarrett Allen play?

One of the big factors in the series has been the rib injury to Allen. Allen injured himself in Game 4 and missed Games 5 and 6. The Magic out-rebounded the Cavaliers in both of those games without Allen down low for Cleveland.

Gary Harris missed Game 6 for Orlando with a right hamstring strain. Isaac replaced him in the starting lineup. His status remains questionable for the upcoming game.

The series will return to Cleveland on Sunday for the decisive final game. Tip-off is slated for 1 PM ET. Cleveland won the first three home games of the series by 14, 10, and one point.