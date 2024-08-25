Key Takeaways Magic Johnson did not hold back in his response to Anthony Edwards criticizing past NBA players.

Magic is one of the most skilled playmakers of all time and has built a Hall of Fame career to show for it.

Anthony Edwards' accomplishments and potential as a rising NBA star deserve recognition.

Anthony Edwards may have struck the chord of an NBA legend following his rather outlandish claim earlier this week. That chord belonged to L.A. Lakers icon Magic Johnson .

In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Edwards boldly said that no NBA player back in the day had skill except for Michael Jordan .

During an interview (via ClutchPoints), ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith relayed the budding superstar's words to Magic, which didn't particularly sit well with the Lakers legend. Magic did not hold back in his response to the Timberwolves shooting guard.

"I never respond to a guy who's never won a championship... He didn't win a college championship, I don't even know if he won a high school championship." - Magic Johnson to Anthony Edwards

Magic Johnson is an NBA Legend

Johnson was one of the most skilled players of all time

Magic Johnson is one of the friendliest personalities out there and has an infectious smile to go with his happy-go-lucky nature. With that, Edwards' claims may have ticked off the Hall of Famer.

Nonetheless, Johnson may have a right to be mad. Edwards clearly did not check the resume.

With five NBA championships, three NBA MVPs, three Finals MVPs, and 10 All-NBA nods, among others, he is one of the most accomplished NBA superstars of all time.

Magic Johnson Career Accolades Accolade Stats NBA Championships 5 NBA MVPs 3 Finals MVPs 3 All-NBA 12 All-Star 10

Magic and Larry Bird became the faces of the NBA during the 1980s. Without his contributions, basketball would not have grown the way it did entering the 1990s, to which Jordan took it to another level.

Accolades and contributions aside, Johnson was also one of the most skilled players of his era. Being one of the seven players with over 10,000 career assists, Magic is arguably the best playmaker of all time.

Despite his size, he thrived as a big 6-foot-9 point guard and was a player who revolutionized the position with his elite passing, which was the hallmark of the Showtime Lakers during the 1980s.

Edwards is a Budding NBA Superstar

The Timberwolves guard is quickly becoming an elite two-way force in the league

Close

Nonetheless, Magic's response may be a little premature, considering Edwards is only 23 years old and has only been in the NBA for four seasons.

And in his most recent one, he led the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2004 and even took down the then-defending champion Denver Nuggets on the way there.

Magic is right, though. Edwards did not win a championship in his lone year at Georgia. But contrary to the NBA legend's speculation, Edwards did win a state championship in high school, helping lead Holy Spirit Preparatory School to the 2018 Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) state title.