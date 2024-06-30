This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to join the Orlando Magic on the first day of free agency.

The two-time champion will provide boosts to both ends of the floor.

Caldwell-Pope's playoff experience and championship D.N.A. will help to guide a young Magic team on the rise.

Two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, has agreed to leave the Denver Nuggets to sign a three-year, $66 million contract to join the Orlando Magic, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

Caldwell-Pope leaves the NBA champions from 2023 to join a young roster that consists of the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, and a team that was one of the league's best defensive units in 2023-24.

As one of the best role players and three-point shooters in the league, Caldwell-Pope will help the Magic on offense, an area that needed to be addressed desperately heading into the free agency period. With this signing, the Magic are informing the rest of the league that their franchise is on the rise, and Caldwell-Pope can clearly sense it as well.

Caldwell-Pope's first NBA title came as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, when he won the 2020 NBA championship alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and it was then that he'd proved his worth as a 3-and-D weapon in a reserved role. Now, he'll be helping the Magic improve from their No. 5 seed finish in the Eastern Conference last season.