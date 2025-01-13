Leeds United have agreed a deal with Hull City for forward Joe Gelhardt to leave the club on loan this month, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Whites are currently leading the way in the Championship as they look to return to the Premier League, having narrowly missed out on promotion last year after defeat in the playoff final to Southampton at Wembley.

Daniel Farke has led the side to a one-point advantage ahead of Sheffield United despite losing key stars Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter during the summer window but has now agreed for another former Premier League player to leave Elland Road in search of more regular game time.

Sources: Hull Agree Gelhardt Loan Move

Medical currently underway

After the arrival of Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon and the return of Brenden Aaronson during the summer, Leeds are well stocked in attack and that has led to limited game time for forward Gelhardt this season.

Farke recently admitted the club would be open to allowing him to move on as a result, and GIVEMESPORT sources have now confirmed that the 22-year-old is set to leave the club on loan to join divisional rivals Hull for the rest of the season.

A deal is expected to be finalised in the next few days, with Gelhardt currently undergoing a medical to put the finishing touches on a deal to head to the MKM Stadium.

So far this season Gelhardt, who has previously been described as 'magic', has managed just nine minutes of action in the league across two appearances, while he also featured for 63 minutes in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

But as a player with Premier League experience, he wants to be playing more regularly and that will now have to happen away from Elland Road as Farke pushes to get the club back into the top flight.

Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph are all also ahead of the youngster in the pecking order and the chances of regular game time were non-existent, so a move makes the most sense for all parties.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 13/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox