Highlights Paolo Banchero had a stellar postseason debut for the Orlando Magic, but they ultimately fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.

Banchero's teammate, Franz Wagner, had a forgettable Game 7 with the worst FG% in NBA history for a player with 15 attempts.

Banchero was quick to defend Wagner, stating that this one performance doesn't define the type of player that he is.

The Orlando Magic lost on Sunday to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a roller coaster of a Game 7. The Magic started the first half off hot, with Paolo Banchero stepping up to the moment and showing he has what it takes to compete when it matters.

Banchero dropped 24 points in the first half alone on 46.2% from the field and a perfect 10/10 from the free-throw line, helping the Magic get out to an 18-point lead with 4:17 left in the second quarter.

Banchero ended what proved to be the final game of his first NBA playoff series with 38 points, 16 rebounds and three steals, doing his best to power the Magic through to the second round.

Although Banchero was having a great game, his teammate Franz Wagner was having a very forgettable game and one of the poorest of his career.

Wagner shot 1/15 from the field, which is the worst FG% of any player in a game 7 in NBA history with at least 15 field goal attempts. He did this just one game after dropping 26 points in a game 6 win.

He struggled when the Magic needed him the most, but this one game didn't define his whole season nor his postseason, as he was a massive factor in a few of the Magic's wins.

Franz Wagner's Statistics: 2023-24 Regular Season vs. Games 1-6 vs. Game 7 Category Regular Season Games 1-6 Game 7 PPG 19.7 21.0 6 RPG 5.3 7.0 6 APG 3.7 4.2 6 FG% 48.2% 46.6% 6.7% 3P% 28.1% 31.0% 0%

Wagner will obviously want to forget about this game, but it could be a building block towards success in the future. Banchero backed up his teammate when asked about his poor performance in game 7, saying this via Jason Beede of Orlando Sports and the Orlando Sentinel:

"Sometimes the game doesn't always go your way. We're not here without Franz. Obviously, he holds himself to a high standard, and he expects a lot out of himself as a player. I've been in that position as well, where you feel like you could have done a lot more in a losing effort, but this doesn't define him. It doesn't define us." - Paolo Banchero

Banchero and Wagner are the clear cornerstones of a young Magic team. This was their first season in the playoffs. Although they blew an 18-point lead, it was their first time being in a true pure pressure win or go home moment against a team full of great defenders.

Donovan Mitchell was on a mission, and he wasn't allowing the Cavaliers to lose this game.

Magic Will Be Back in the Playoffs Again

Banchero is positive this is just the beginning

The Magic were first round exits in this season's NBA playoffs, but were competitive and have insane upside on both sides of the court. They have assets available and could retool their roster heading into next season.

Adding a shooting threat to their backcourt could really open up the offense for Banchero and Wagner.

Banchero also had this to say regarding Wagner and the Magic via Jason Beede of Orlando Sports and the Orlando Sentinel:

"Just knowing him [Franz Wagner], I know he's going to use this to motivate him and take it to another level. I don't think he let anybody down. Sometimes it happens. This is our first time in the playoffs, man. I'm just proud of how he played, how we played and I know we'll be back."

Banchero and Wagner both showed flashes of greatness during this series. They both had 30 point, 10 rebound performances in their first postseason run together.

They've clearly formed a bond on and off the court and have each other's backs in wins or losses.

The Magic have a young core and are one of the youngest teams in the league. Their first time in the playoffs with their new core was a competitive seven-game series against a more experienced team where their top players showed flashes of what they have yet to become.

This will certainly not be the last time Banchero, Wagner and the Magic are in the playoffs.