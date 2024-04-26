Highlights The Magic dominated the Cavs in Game 3, winning by 38 points behind a stellar performance from Paolo Banchero.

Banchero achieved several feats with a stellar stat line of 31 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists with zero turnovers in less than 30 minutes.

Banchero also joined an elite group of LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Luka Dončić as the only players 21 years or younger to notch 30/10/5 in a playoff game.

The Orlando Magic are finally on the board in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, and they got on it emphatically by thrashing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3, 121-83. The Magic dominated the Cavs so much through the first three quarters that the final period was 12 minutes of garbage time.

Orlando's franchise star, Paolo Banchero, did not play a single second in the fourth quarter. Yet, he still put up an insane stat line of 31 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists in just 29 minutes of action. With that wild line, Banchero became the youngest player ever to notch at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists with zero turnovers in NBA playoff history.

Baron Davis was the previous record-holder for this particular stat line. The former NBA star notched 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists against, ironically, the Magic on April 27, 2022. Davis played 52 minutes in that game.

Banchero was the only player to achieve this line in less than 30 minutes, which makes his accomplishment even more impressive.

Banchero Also Joined Elite Company With Insane Stat Line

Players to notch such a stat line in the playoffs at age 21 or below

Apart from being the youngest player to record 30/10/5 with no turnovers, Banchero also joined an exclusive group of players with that stat line. Per NBA Stats, the All-Star forward became just the fourth player ever to notch 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff game at age 21 or younger. The other three? Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Luka Dončić.

That's as elite a group as it can get. Magic and Luka both had one such game, while James did it thrice in his career.

Like the above achievement, Banchero is also the only player to achieve this stat line in less than 30 minutes. In fact, Magic, LeBron, and Luka all notched this line in at least 46 minutes.

Magic Get 1st Home Playoff Win Since 2011

Orlando dominated Cleveland on both ends of the floor

After being held to just 86 points or less in the first two games of this series, the Magic finally found their stride offensively, while still holding the Cavs to below 100 points for the third straight game. With the win, the Magic got their first home playoff victory since 2011.

Orlando dominated both ends of the floor and led by as much as 43 points during the game. The Magic shot over 51 percent from the field while holding the Cavs to just 39.0 percent shooting overall. After shooting a combined 17-of-32 from the three in Games 1 and 2, they finally shot a decent 35.1 percent from beyond the arc in Game 3. In addition, they also held Cleveland to just 8-of-34 (23.5%) shooting from long distance.

Not only did Orlando outplay Cleveland offensively, it also dominated in other facets of the game. They outrebounded Cleveland, 51-32 and also outhustled them on the offensive glass, 14-5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers - Game 3 Comparison Category Magic Cavaliers FG% 51.1% 39.0% 3P% 35.1% 23.5% Rebounds 51 32 Turnovers 9 14 Fastbreak Pts 22 11

Apart from Banchero, Jalen Suggs also had a strong outing with 24 points on an efficient 9-of-11 shooting night. The Magic will look to even up the series on Saturday when they host the Cavaliers again at Kia Center.