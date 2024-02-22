Highlights The Magic and the Cavaliers have been two of the hottest teams in the East.

Darius Garland has a history of great performances against the Magic.

Expect a challenging game for the Magic, who struggle on the road & against Cleveland's strong home record.

The Orlando Magic (30-25) will make their way to Rocket Mortage FieldHouse to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-17) in both teams' first NBA game back from the All-Star break. Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference will go head-to-head as the Magic come into this game with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games and the Cavaliers hold a 9-1 record in that same duration.

Both teams were well represented during the All-Star festivities as Magic forward, Paolo Banchero participated in his first All-Star game, and Donovan Mitchell made his fifth appearance in the event. Banchero is following up an outstanding performance in the Magic's most recent 118-100 win over the New York Knicks. The 6-foot-10 forward finished with 36 points, six rebounds and five assists in dominant fashion.

The Cavaliers are following up their most recent 108-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Mitchell led the way with his second-consecutive 30-point game, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

This will be the fourth and final matchup between these two teams this season. Cleveland currently leads the season series 2-1. There will undoubtedly be a lot of attention towards Mitchell, but in the two games Darius Garland has played against the Magic, he is averaging 31.0 points, and 7.0 assists on 51.2 percent shooting from the field.

However, in the most recent outing between the two teams, Garland was inactive, but Sam Merrill filled the void and was sensational with 26 points off the bench. This will be a big game for both teams as the Cavaliers look to continue their dominance during the second half of the season, and the Magic position them higher in the standings.

Injury Report and how to watch

Magic will be without a key starter

Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers

n/a

How to watch

• 7:00 PM EST, Bally Sports (Regional restrictions may apply), NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

Cleveland is favored to win

Point spread: Magic +7 (-112)/Cavaliers -7 (-108)

Money line: Magic (+220)/Cavaliers (-270)

Over/under: 215.5

Our Best Pick

Expect the Cavaliers to handle business against the Magic

Cavalier -7 (-108)

The Cavaliers are currently playing arguably the best brand of basketball in the entire league. They're now fully healthy and haven't missed a beat since their reinforcements joined their squad heading into the All-Star break. Mitchell has evolved into more than just a scorer and stepped into a playmaker role, averaging 5.9 assists per game.

The Magic's guard depth has been subpar the entire season and entering this game without Fultz will only derail them. Evan Mobley's presence also needs to be taken into account, since he wasn't available for two of the three games these teams have played against each other. Mobley will be the primary defender guarding Paolo Banchero.

In the minutes that Mobley is defending Banchero, the Magic star is shooting just 33 percent from the field. Orlando also struggles on the road, holding the worst road record of teams in the top eight in the East with a record of 12-17. Cleveland has been one of the best teams at home and with full rest, seems like too big of a beast for the Magic to overcome.

Lines and odds courtesy of FanDuel.