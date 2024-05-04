Highlights Orlando Magic's win in Game 6 keeps their playoff hopes alive.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner became the youngest duo to each score 25+ points in an elimination game.

Jalen Suggs also stepped up with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Orlando Magic kept their playoff hopes alive with a 103-96 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. In the game, Orlando's dynamic duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 53 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. After the game, the young stars credited their "110 percent trust in each other" as the reason for the win.

After the game, Banchero talked about the team's improvement during the series, saying they have "definitely learned a lot."

"We've definitely learned a lot through this series, seeing what works and what doesn't work. Knowing what we have to do to win a game."

The Magic will now prepare for their "win or go home" Game 7 battle in Cleveland on Sunday. If they win and advance to take on the Boston Celtics, it will be their first playoff series win since the 2009-10 season.

Banchero and Wagner Make History

Magic duo have led the team to their most successful season in years

The Game 6 performance by Banchero and Wagner is noteworthy even beyond the one game. Orlando's stars scoring output in the game made them the "youngest duo in NBA history to each score 25-plus [points] in an elimination game."

Paolo Banchero & Franz Wagner - Game 6 Stats Category Paolo Banchero Franz Wagner PTS 27 26 REB 8 5 AST 4 2 FG% 45.0 43.8 3PT% 40.0 20.0

During the regular season, Banchero and Wagner were the team's two leading scorers. Their impressive playoff performances are necessary for the team to advance past the first round and potentially make a deep postseason run.

Suggs Also Stepped Up in Game 6

Although Banchero and Wagner were the team's leading scorers, Suggs' performance should not be overlooked

In the elimination game, Jalen Suggs recorded 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Additionally, the guard shot 6-13 from beyond the arc and led the game in three-point field goals made. Although a performance like this from Suggs is not too common, it is a welcome sight for the Magic.

During the regular season, Suggs averaged 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 39.7% from the three-point line. If Suggs can carry his impressive performance into Game 7, the Magic are in good hands to pull off the series win on the road.

All stats courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference.